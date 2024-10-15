40 Years Later, A Nightmare On Elm Street Stars Know Why The Movie Became A Horror Classic [Exclusive]

Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" turns 40 this year, and Freddy Krueger's popularity doesn't seem to show any signs of stopping. The now iconic slasher birthed a beloved horror franchise and turned stars Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp into treasured fixtures of the genre. I spoke with Robert Englund last year about his career, so when I was given the chance to interview him and Langenkamp in honor of the film's anniversary, instead of asking him about Freddy Krueger again, I asked Heather Langenkamp to give her feelings on "the bastard son of 100 maniacs" and Englund to give his thoughts on Nancy Thompson.

"Freddy is such a great slasher because he occupies our dreams, yet every detail of his existence — his walk, his talk, his costume, everything — is actually purely frightening and it just reinforces all the work that Robert did to make that a memorable character," Lagenkamp explained. "The seriousness that he approached the character really transcends, I think, every other horror movie monster ever, and I think it's sheerly from his own effort and from the amount of love — weird word to use — but the love that he had for the acting project that was creating Freddy Krueger."

As for proactive final girl Nancy Thompson, Englund credits the fact "she's inhabited by Heather," and the actress's performance makes Nancy a character worth rooting for. "I think that Heather definitely picked up the baton from Sigourney Weaver and Jamie Lee Curtis, and then elevated it to a more strategic and stubborn final girl," he said. And while slasher films certainly weren't novel at the time of the film's release, both stars could tell from the very beginning that there was something special about "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and that this film wasn't going to be relegated to the discount bin at the local Mom & Pop video store.