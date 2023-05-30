Robert Englund Shares The Secrets Of Becoming A Horror Icon [Exclusive Interview]

Even if you only have a passing interest in horror films, chances are you've been terrified by Robert Englund. The man who brought Freddy Krueger to life in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise is a living legend, and fans are soon going to be able to peek behind the striped sweater and razor gloves in the new documentary, "Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story." Directed by Gary Smart and Chris Griffiths, who recently won the morbid statue for Best Documentary for "Pennywise: The Story of It" at Fangoria's Chainsaw Awards, the documentary follows the life and career of one of horror's most recognizable and prolific performers.

Ahead of the film's release on the Screambox streaming platform and VOD, I was honored to speak with Englund about the staying power of Freddy Krueger and how one becomes a horror icon. I wore a yellow button-up with black crosses on it, a replica of Jesse Walsh's signature look in "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge" (and subsequently Bill Hader's Richie in "It: Chapter 2"), which Englund clocked immediately. "Give Mark Patton his shirt back," he joked at the end of our interview.

Talking to Robert Englund is a bit surreal, considering he was the source of many sleepless nights as a child. It's a reputation Englund is acutely aware he has, effortlessly snapping into the Freddy persona when it's time to ham it up in front of a crowd before pivoting into the warm, thoughtful, articulate man he is off-screen. They say "never meet your heroes," but after talking with Englund, I wholeheartedly encourage everyone to face their fears and meet their monsters.

Note: This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.