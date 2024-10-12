The VFX Wizard Behind Freddy Krueger's Glove Changed A Signature Horror Special Effect Forever

In the opening credits of Wes Craven's 1984 horror classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street," the evil child murderer Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) is seen hiding out in a remote boiler room, carefully constructing his preferred mode of violence: a glove outfitted with long blades on the fingertips. Freddy uses his glove to slash through the innocent flesh of his victims, giving him an animalian, predatory nature. When he wears the glove, he is ready to kill — and he never removes it.

Freddy's glove, charred face, striped sweater, and rumpled hobo hat became the monster's signature look, and millions of horror fans have recreated Freddy's costume every Halloween since. Naturally, one can buy replica plastic Freddy gloves at costume shops, even to this day.

Freddy's glove was designed and built by Jim Doyle, a mechanical SFX wizard who was just starting out in 1984. "Nightmare" was only his third film (after "Flicks" and "Dreamscape"), but he provided a lot of revolutionary visuals that stick in the brain. In both "Nightmare" and his next film, "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo," he oversaw rotating sets that, when mounted with a camera, allow actors to appear like they're crawling on walls and ceilings. He also worked on the notable horror sequels "Hello, Mary Lou: Prom Night II," "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood," and "Ghoulies Go to College."

More widely used than his creature designs, however, was Doyle's invention of the dry fogger, a novel new fog machine that could be blasted at room temperature. Dry foggers are now industry standard — used wherever one might see a hazy frame, a foggy rock 'n' roll concert, or a haunted house. One can even buy them in Halloween stores. Doyle won a Technical Academy Award for its invention, and he talked in more detail about the dry fogger in a 2015 interview with the University of Colorado, Boulder.