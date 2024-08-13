One Of Robert De Niro's Best Movies Almost Didn't Get Made

During the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese discussed their fourth film together, "Raging Bull," with moderator Leonardo DiCaprio. It's a brutal piece of cinema that uses black-and-white cinematography to reflect middleweight boxer Jake LaMotta's grim outlook on the world as he finds success and quickly loses it. Violence and anger course through his veins, and LaMotta barrels through life outside the ring like a bull in a china shop — destroying everything and everyone in his path. Although it became regarded as one of Scorsese and De Niro's finest works, "Raging Bull" had a rocky journey to the screen.

De Niro first became fascinated with Jake LaMotta's story after reading his memoir, "Raging Bull: My Story," and approached Martin Scorsese with the idea of adapting it all the way back in 1974, but they were both unsure of how it would be received. How could a raw and ugly portrayal of an abusive boxer resonate with moviegoers? "We didn't know how well it was going to do, but we knew it would be special. No matter what, it would be special. It just could not not be because of everything we put into it," De Niro told Tribeca audiences. The actor-director duo endured heavy blows to bring the project to life, from constructing the script to the filming process and eventual release.