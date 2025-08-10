10 Best Joseph Quinn Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

No, we did not intentionally manipulate our list of Joseph Quinn's best roles to launch this specific movie up to the fourth spot. We promise. It just so happens to be exactly this... well, "Fantastic."

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" is easily and without question the best film Marvel Studios has produced in years — potentially even since "Avengers: Endgame." It's far from a perfect film, nor one that signals Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will leave the problems of Four and Five in the past. Kevin Feige and director Matt Shakman are still frustratingly shackled to a seemingly endless maintenance of the status quo, both within this singular story and the broader story of the MCU, and the third act of "First Steps" is as uninventive as the least-interesting superhero movies ever made.

With all these drawbacks being dutifully acknowledged, "First Steps" is still a revelation in terms of style, character, and — up until its final moments — even story. Eschewing the usual MCU post-"Endgame" plot of "superhero hunts down vaguely empathetic bad guy while the real bad guys (the government) do walk-and-talk scenes for the 50% of the runtime," the film explores a genuinely fascinating alternate world where the titular superhero team have essentially paved the way for a utopian, globalized society based on shared values of reason, empathy, and responsibility. In this context, a predictable world-destroying villain like Galactus actually feels impactful — how will this perfect world and their fantastic stewards respond when those admirable values are challenged by an actual existential threat?

It's a conflict that creates compelling drama amongst the core four, which is further supported by the cast's remarkably moving performances. Joseph Quinn in particular surprises as Johnny Storm, taking a character that's normally a one-note, comic-relief archetype and turning him into an endearingly immature but caring dreamer whose love of exploration leads him to contribute to the mission in unexpected ways.