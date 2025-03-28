Warfare Review: A Disturbing, Riveting Nightmare That Redefines 'War Movie'

There has never been a war film quite like Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's "Warfare," which feels designed to discombobulate and disturb above all else. There is no real story here, no traditional plot, and certainly no character development — it's purely experiential, a real-time descent into a chaotic hell that asks the viewer to witness, and feel, the pain, exhaustion, and sheer terror of an actual battle scenario. And it does so without ever flirting with even a single rousing moment, or casting a specific judgment. "Warfare" throws you straight into the smoke and the muck, and expects you to grapple with your personal reaction to the visceral carnage of it all.

Those in the "support the troops" crowd hoping for a flag-waving tribute for men in uniform will be furious. Those wanting the film to make an overt statement about the futility of war, or American foreign policy, will be left hanging. But those who embrace the experiment that Garland and Mendoza (who also co-wrote the film together) have created will find one of the year's most challenging and unique cinematic experiences. Lots of movies have set out to depict a realistic depiction of military combat, but "Warfare" feels like the genre reaching its final, unpleasant, and perhaps unforgettable final form.

This is the least-exciting war movie ever made, but by design. It is, instead, an experience depicting what it means to go to work at a job that is tedious until it is terrifying.

