Eddie's Guitar Playing Wasn't In The Original Stranger Things 4 Script

"We didn't have the idea early on that Eddie was going to be playing Metallica," said Matt Duffer. As it turns out, the idea came from writer Curtis Gwinn, who made the suggestion to have him play the song as a means to distract the Demobats. "And we fell in love with that idea," he continued. "We're like, 'We have to do that.'" Fortunately, the idea came before they had shot anything for the new season, so they were able to go back to previous episodes and sprinkle in little references to Eddie's musicianship so his guitar playing wouldn't feel like it came out of nowhere.

Elements of him being in a band were included, as was, most prominently, the discussion about music Eddie has with Chrissy Cunningham in the forest. "That scene with him and Chrissy, which is one of my favorite scenes, humanized him in a real way and humanized Chrissy in a real way, was sort of a 'whatever' scene," he said. "So that scene we're able to layer in not just the fact that he has this band, we were able to humanize him." The result was clearly beneficial, as the moment with Chrissy is arguably what sparked the flame that lit up his fandom, because it allowed audiences to see the real Eddie, not the Satanic Panic-esque caricature Hawkins made him out to be. Gwinn's suggestion of playing Metallica completely changed the course of Eddie's character, and the show is better for it.