The Marvel Actor Who Almost Became The MCU's Spider-Man Instead Of Tom Holland

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been enduring a turbulent time of late. Marvel Studios hed Kevin Feige has desperately been trying to get things back on track after a series of middling streaming shows and superhero movie over-saturation caused general audiences to tire of the once mighty blockbuster franchise. But if the last couple years have proved anything, it's that Marvel's big event movies can still draw crowds. Everybody showed up for the box office behemoth that was "Deadpool & Wolverine," but even that movie and its $1.3 billion worldwide gross couldn't match the $1.9 billion racked up by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" back in 2021/22.

Granted, in the latter case, fans were eager to see the return of former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, alongside the wide array of former Spidey villains. But without Tom Holland having led two previous Spider-Man movies and showing up in a number of team-up films, the movie likely wouldn't have had the remarkable appeal it did. With "No Way Home," Holland demonstrated his dramatic abilities to great effect, proving that he's more than worthy of being given a straight up "Spider-Man" movie and not merely acting as a way to further the grander MCU narrative.

That sets things up nicely for the highly-anticipated "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which takes its name from one of the most infamous Marvel storylines ever. Given the way "No Way Home" wrapped up, the upcoming wallcrawler entry should be a Spider-Man-focused film that really gives Holland a chance to shine on his own merits — something fans of the character have been waiting for ever since 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." In an alternate timeline, however, none of this would have happened. Instead, another Brit could have been webslinging his way through the MCU: "Stranger Things" season 4 star Joseph Quinn.