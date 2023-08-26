Eddie's Final Heartbreaking Line In Stranger Things Season 4 Was Unscripted

Netflix's smash-hit "Stranger Things" will soon be coming to an end, with the fifth and final season continuing production once the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) provides a fair contract with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to put an end to the current dual strike. Fans are used to waiting for new seasons of the sci-fi, horror, adventure series, but many are more impatient than usual after the heartbreaking events of season 4. The most recent season introduced a new character named Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), the misunderstood Dungeon Master of the Hellfire Club, the unofficial Dungeons and Dragons group of Hawkins High School.

It's doubtful the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, or any other "Stranger Things" creatives predicted how strongly fans would respond to this breakout character, who completely stole the show in a season boasting some of the best moments in the series' history. The end of the season sees Eddie shredding to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" while in the Upside Down so the rest of the cast can make it out, and eaten alive by Vecna's hell bats in the process. His death was downright devastating, dying in the arms of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) before uttering his last words ... "I love you, man." Eddie was an outsider shunned by most of Hawkins, but his friendship with Dustin was real, and one of the only genuine friendships he had. Dustin is already a wreck, but hearing Eddie express his emotions puts him over the edge, crying out an "I love you, too" before Eddie finally passes.

This is the death of the season, and according to the "Stranger Things" writers' room, the moment was improvised by actor Joseph Quinn.