How Much Of Warfare Is Based On A True Story? Every Single Part Of It

How far does "Warfare" bend the rules of conventional storytelling? Well, consider the fact that Garland and Mendoza have emphasized that the entire film was based on nothing but memory. Taking their cues from hours and hours of personal interviews, the directors spoke with many of the actual soldiers involved in this series of events. Remembering the details of an operation almost 20 years in the past, where they set up a sniper spot in a residential building in order to keep a close eye on insurgents in a nearby area, is already asking a lot. Turning those recollections and memories into a feature-length film was something else entirely.

Advertisement

But as tempting as it might've been to embellish certain facts or diverge from the real events in order to make things a little more dramatic, the filmmakers instead laid down some key ground rules about how to approach the making of this movie. Garland apparently took direct inspiration from the so-called Dogme '95 movement pioneered by auteurs like Lars von Trier, who emphasized the idea of naturalistic filmmaking taken to an extreme. As Garland explained in his conversation with /Film:

"So this was kind of like a Dogme film in a sense, except the Dogme rule was nobody is allowed to just invent something and anything that makes its way into the film has to be, you can source it from a firsthand account. So that doesn't just limit, it sort of ends my involvement in narrative, as it were. Same with the studio, same with the actors. An actor could not say, 'I feel motivated to get up and walk to the window,' because if there is one of the people there saying, 'You didn't walk to the window, you sat right there,' well that's the end of the conversation. So we did not invent."

Advertisement

As a result, broadly speaking, everything in "Warfare" is based on a true story — whether it's taken from hazy recollections, official military accounts of strategy and training, or simply an extension of what each soldier was feeling at any given moment. The result is a rare experience truly unique from any other.

You can hear the full interview with the filmmakers on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.

"Warfare" is now playing in theaters.