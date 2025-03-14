Warfare Co-Director Alex Garland Describes How The Film Is Based On Memory

If acclaimed writer/director Alex Garland is going to make a war movie these days, you can safely bet that it'll turn out to be one of the most intense and visceral experiences of the year. He accomplished exactly that with last year's "Civil War," A24's terrifying drama starring Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny, and he's now set to go two for two with 2025's upcoming "Warfare." Co-directed and co-written by Iraq War combat veteran Ray Mendoza, this film's unique twist isn't that it's based on some original concept of a war-torn United States that only feels slightly more heightened than our present one — instead, it has been marketed heavily as a largely one-location thriller taken straight out of the memories of various individuals involved in this very real mission gone horribly awry back in 2006.

Ahead of release later this month, A24 hosted a special screening for "Warfare" followed by a Q&A with the creative team. Also in attendance was /Film's Bill Bria, who led the charge of early reactions on social media by describing the movie as one that "blends some of the expected war movie elements — tension, brutality, blood — with some daring ones, namely the depiction of the sheer mundanity of war (until, of course, that shifts). Both spare and unsparing, Garland & Mendoza capture a compelling memory of war here." Fandango's Erik Davis also chimed in on X (formerly Twitter), calling it "definitely the most intense film I've watched this year" and "[incredibly] immersive in its approach." Critic Simon Thompson added to the hype, praising it as "an honest, harrowing, intense and powerful piece."

During the post-screening segment, both Garland and Mendoza led an in-depth discussion of "Warfare" and talked about the origins of the story. According to Garland, "[The movie] was based on memory. We had a handful of photographs that we got hold of of the building [that the movie takes place in]. But aside from that, it was just interviews, and it began with Ray and I sitting for a week and Ray just unloading everything he could remember. And then we spoke to as many people as we could."