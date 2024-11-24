The 5 Most Brutal Moments In Gladiator 2, Ranked By Sheer Nastiness

Spoilers for "Gladiator II" follow.

When Russell Crowe asked his audience if they were entertained, it was after savagely wrecking a handful of opponents that, to quote the great historians of Rome (probably), did not know who they were messing with. It was one of many incredibly gnarly moments that still holds up 24 years later and etches Ridley Scott's initial epic into the history books as one of the best films from the director. One of the biggest draws about both "Gladiator" and the newly released "Gladiator II" is up-close, in your face, wince-inducing action that makes you glad you never got thrown into the games Maximus and eventually his son Lucius (Paul Mescal) found themselves in. Make no mistake folks, "Gladiator II" gets gory. But which moments in the new film tower above the rest?

In a world where swords and shields are an essential, and raw and unflinching decapitations are a dime a dozen, "Gladiator II" has a handful of moments that only director Ridley Scott could deliver via his exceptional filmmaking ferocity. Some are so bloody you might as well bring an umbrella, whereas other instances are simple and subtle but still enough to make you whisper "that's gotta hurt." Here's our ranking of the most brutal and nasty moments in "Gladiator II." We who are about to spew, salute you.