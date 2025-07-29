The 15 Best Crime TV Shows Streaming On Netflix

Given how shows like "The Wire" and "The Sopranos" helped turn HBO into the destination for quality television in the late '90s and early 2000s, it isn't too surprising that Netflix would see a similar rise to prominence off the back of its own well-received crime-influenced series like "House of Cards," "Orange is the New Black," and even "Bloodline." It causes one to wonder what exactly it is about these stories that makes them so central to the midwifing of new eras of television — perhaps such crime dramas, universally captivating despite often being too violent, disturbing, and complicated for mainstream TV, naturally find themselves at home wherever risks are most welcome.

Whatever the case, Netflix is now where many go for the thrills that a simulated life of crime can offer. Whether a viewer is looking for a classic series that predated the streamer's existence or is willing to take a chance on one of their newer originals, there's a daring story of a liar, thief, or murderer waiting for them at the click of a button.