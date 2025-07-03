Why Netflix Canceled The Residence After One Season

Netflix's "The Residence" differentiates itself from other political shows by focusing its murder mystery on the lower rungs of the White House staff. Though the President of the United States (Paul Fitzgerald) and other major players very much appear on the show, its investigation centers around the White House's Chief Usher Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito). Similarly, Uzo Aduba's Detective Cordelia Cupp generally deals with folks like FBI Special Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park), Wynter's assistant Jasmine Haney (Susan Kelechi Watson), White House Executive Pastry Chef Didier Gotthard (Bronson Pinchot), and Executive Chef Marvella (Mary Wiseman).

Along with a generous splash of comedy and Cupp's eccentric fixation on birds, this approach makes "The Residence" unique among the many shows Netflix has to offer ... or perhaps made is the more accurate tense. Per information obtained by Deadline, "The Residence" has been canceled despite the murder mystery's chart-busting showing and critical appreciation. Two specific things worked against "The Residence:" Not only was the show costly to make thanks to its massive seven-stage White House set and huge cast full of major names, but Netflix also released the series on March 20, 2025. At that point, the streamer's unnerving crime drama "Adolescence" was still the talk of the proverbial town, which robbed "The Residence" of the cultural spotlight it might have otherwise received.