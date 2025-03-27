Agatha Christie Fans Will Love Netflix's New Chart-Busting Murder Mystery Series

Several years ago, TV powerhouse Shonda Rhimes left her original home at ABC behind and signed a major development deal with Netflix, marking a new era for the creator of shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal." Arguably, "Bridgerton" has been her biggest credit on the streamer yet — though it was created by Rhimes acolyte Chris Van Dusen, she does serve as an executive producer — but now, a new series by Paul William Davies with Rhimes' name attached as an executive producer is making waves on Netflix in its own right.

"The Residence" is a madcap, high-octane, and very funny murder mystery conceived by Davies and centers around a murder at the White House during a state dinner honoring Australia; when the Chief Usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito) is found dead in the game room, everyone is trapped inside of the presidential residence until the culprit is caught. That's where Uzo Aduba's brilliant Cordelia Cupp comes into play; like Benoit Blanc in "Knives Out" (another Netflix icon who's mentioned by name in a passing reference), Cordelia is capable of solving crimes nobody else can crack, and she's on the case as she tries to figure out which member of the enormous White House Staff had reason and motive to take down Mr. Wynter. (The first season is, touchingly, dedicated to the memory of Andre Braugher, who was originally set to play Wynter but passed away in 2023.)

Though it's based on "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House" by Kate Andersen Brower, the events of "The Residence" are fictional; presumably, the show's creative team merely used Brower's book to learn more about the inner workings of White House support staff, including and especially the ushers who keep everything running smoothly. The series is lighting up the Netflix charts according to FlixPatrol — so what do critics think?