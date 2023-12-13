What We Know About Andre Braugher's Final Project

The entertainment world was recently dealt a heartbreaking blow with beloved actor Andre Braugher passing away unexpectedly at the age of 61. Braugher was best known for his roles on shows like "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Before the actor's passing, he had been working on a new TV show for Netflix called "The Residence." It will now serve as the actor's final project. Much remains in flux, but we know quite a bit about the show already.

The eight-episode series hails from Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, with Paul William Davies on board as the writer and showrunner. It is based on Kate Andersen Brower's book "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House," but interestingly, it's said that the show will only use the book as a jumping-off point, so it won't be an outright adaptation. According to a February report from Deadline, it is described as "a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion." The brief logline reads as follows:

"132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner."

Liza Johnson ("The Last of Us," "The Diplomat") is on board to direct the first four episodes of the show. Braugher had been cast as White House Chief Usher. A.B. Wynter, but he is just one part of an impressive ensemble cast. The series also stars Susan Kelechi Watson ("This is Us"), Ken Marino ("Party Down"), Jason Lee ("My Name Is Earl"), Bronson Pinchot ("Our Flag Means Death"), Isiah Whitlock Jr. ("Cocaine Bear"), Edwina Findley ("The Power"), Molly Griggs ("Dr. Death"), Al Mitchell ("Stranger Things"), Dan Perrault ("American Vandall"), and Mary Wiseman ("Star Trek: Discovery").