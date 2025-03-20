What's The Deal With The Birds In Netflix's The Residence?

Most of the great murder mysteries are led by memorable detectives who solve cases with an unparalleled attention to detail. However, while that's important in regard to finding the culprits, audiences love the sleuths who bring some personality to their cases. From Sherlock Holmes to Benoit Blanc of "Knives Out" fame, the most entertaining detectives boast some original quirks that make them stand out. This brings us to Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), the chief investigator in the Netflix crime caper "The Residence." She's another crime-solving genius with some fun eccentricities — and they relate to birds.

"The Residence" sees Cordelia getting brought into the White House to investigate the suspicious death of head usher A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito, playing a role that was initially meant to be filled by the late Andre Braugher) during a state dinner. Despite the urgency to solve the case, however, Cordelia takes her time, as she won't even look at the body until she's finished birdwatching. Mind you, there's nothing inherently strange or peculiar about Cordelia's hobby, but the fact she prioritizes it over checking out a crime scene speaks volumes about her personality.

But while Cordelia's passion for winged creatures could be chalked up as a hobby, it also helps her solve crimes. With that in mind, let's examine why birding has enhanced the detective's skillset.