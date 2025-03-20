Netflix's The Residence Differentiates Itself From Other Political Shows In One Major Way

From "The West Wing" to "The Crown," some of the best TV shows out there take place in the world of politics. That said, they tend to revolve around politicians, special agents, and the professionals who deal with the more exciting jobs, often overlooking the day-to-day employees who make their meals, book their parties, and ensure everything runs smoothly. That's not the case with Netflix's "The Residence," however, which documents the White House's overlooked staff members within the framework of a good, old-fashioned murder mystery in the vein of "Clue," "Knives Out," and Agatha Christie's best works.

Created by Paul William Davies, "The Residence" centers around an investigation to find out who killed Giancarlo Esposito's White House chief usher A.B. Wynter (a role that was originally intended for the late Andre Braugher) during an Australian state dinner. He wasn't the most popular guy among his colleagues either, making several of them plausible suspects. Fortunately, the best detective in the business, Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), is determined to solve the mystery, which brings her into contact with some interesting characters.

"The Residence" is an entertaining whodunit that features aggrieved chefs, secretaries, and housekeepers at the heart of its story. By featuring more blue-collar workers, the mystery isn't less exciting either — in fact, it allows Davies and co. to tell a twisty-turny tale about characters whose possible motives buck trends found in other political entertainment.