Why Netflix Canceled Mindhunter Season 3

A month after his sit-down with Vulture, Fincher told Variety that he wasn't sure "if it makes sense" to continue "Mindhunter," again citing its production costs and brutal schedule. "It was an expensive show," he said. "It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost." He also said that season 2, a simmering thriller about the limits and pitfalls of profiling which largely focused on the FBI's struggle to competently work the Atlanta child murders case, was difficult to produce. Fincher reportedly fired its showrunner and canned the existing story bible, resulting in a tiring reworking of large parts of the season. Fincher lived up to his reputation as an exacting and precise perfectionist, moving to Pittsburgh for the production and overseeing even the episodes he didn't direct, according to co-producer Peter Mavromates.

Advertisement

In a 2023 interview for the French magazine Le Journal du Dimanche (per Forbes), Fincher seemingly put the final nail in the "Mindhunter" coffin, explaining that "in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment [for season 3]." Again, the explanation comes down to the show's budget, but this time, Netflix is squarely framed as the decision-maker. The filmmaker went on to praise the streamer for allowing him to make bold projects in the first place, but said, "The day our desires are not the same, we have to be honest about parting ways."

So we would be delusional to still hold out hope for a third season after all of this, right? Right?! Well, maybe not. Before it ended, Fincher mentioned that he could see the show running for five seasons. After it was shelved, he told Variety that he "would love to revisit it," and wanted to bring the narrative up to the mid-aughts — to "hopefully get all the way up to people knocking on the door at Dennis Rader's house." In 2021, Groff told The Hollywood Reporter that he was leaving the show's future up to Fincher, saying, "the minute he says he wants to do another one, I'll be there in a second." As for Netflix? In the 2020 Vulture piece, a rep from the company said simply: "Maybe in five years." The clock is ticking.

Advertisement