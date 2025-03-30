Netflix Made David Fincher An Offer He Couldn't Refuse To Get House Of Cards

David Fincher was the most sought-after commercial and music video director in the world in 1992 when he followed the example of his predecessors Alan Parker, Ridley Scott, and Tony Scott by segueing into the unpredictable world of film production. Pulling a Ridley, so to speak, with "Alien 3" might've felt like a propitious move, but it turned into a nightmare production that resulted in the compromising of Fincher's dark vision and the damaging of a valuable studio franchise. The fledgling filmmaker took close to 100 percent of the blame, at which point it looked like he'd get kicked back down to videos and commercials for the foreseeable future.

As we know, he soared brilliantly out of the ashes three years later with "Se7en," and cemented his geek god cinema bona fides in 1999 with "Fight Club." Suddenly, Fincher was the Generation X Stanley Kubrick (even though, like many Gen X film favorites, he was technically a Baby Boomer), a visionary of the now who didn't just speak to the zeitgeist; he molded it. Unlike Kubrick, Fincher needed to make hits to keep earning the kinds of budgets required to realize his bold visions on his terms. No shade on "Panic Room" and, well, maybe some shade on "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," but Fincher had to play the studio game to ensure he could take a big swing like "Zodiac."

Ultimately, the forward-looking Fincher took note of the shifting media landscape and figured he should get in on this whole peak television phenomenon. He zeroed in on a remake of the BBC political thriller series "House of Cards," which would be written by up-and-coming scenarist Beau Willimon ("Farragut North," "The Ides of March"). When he landed Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright as his two scheming leads, he had a hot project on his hands. Every single network and cable channel would be beating down his door to broadcast this sucker, but in the early 2010s there was an unprecedented wrinkle: Netflix wanted to get in on the original programming game. And it was willing to spend to make a massive splash.

