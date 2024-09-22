The 5 Worst Episodes Of Breaking Bad, Ranked

Few shows have ever skyrocketed to the top of "best TV of all time" lists as quickly and completely as "Breaking Bad." The AMC crime drama, which aired from 2008 to 2013, has been canonized with surprising quickness, earning 58 Emmy nominations during its five-season run and inspiring one of the best TV spinoffs in the history of the medium. "Breaking Bad" is also a show whose audience seems permanently divided between two factions: those who love it as a drama full of flawed, tragic, and interesting characters, and those who genuinely root for school teacher turned meth-maker Walter White as he finds creative, scientific ways to beat his enemies.

With all of this in mind, how do we even go about talking about the bad parts of "Breaking Bad"? To do so is to reveal yourself and your read on the show, as one person's slow episode could be another's masterpiece. Are the more climactic episodes of the show better, or the more character-driven hours? Should pacing be a consideration when the show is often slow by design? And can we call an episode worse for its inclusion of unbearable moments and story beats, even if those were all part of series creator Vince Gilligan's plan?

In the end, the worst episodes of "Breaking Bad" are as subjective as the best ones. When I watched the show as it aired, I hated Walt from the start, found Jesse an all-time-great tragic hero, and appreciated the series' artistry, tension, and acting while occasionally feeling that its writing came up short. All of that is reflected in this list, which includes three episodes another /Film writer has listed as among the most underrated, and one episode that's often considered the best of the series. Every "Breaking Bad" ranking is a little different, just like every batch of blue crystal meth is a little different. Just please don't go Tuco on us about it.