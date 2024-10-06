What Happened To The Cast Of Prison Break?

The popular crime drama "Prison Break" ran for four seasons on Fox, returning for a successful revival season in 2017 and finding renewed success on Netflix. The series followed two brothers locked up in a maximum security prison looking to escape together and prove their innocence. As the story progresses, a large government conspiracy is uncovered while the brothers are on the run from the authorities. Led by series stars Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, "Prison Break" boasts an impressive and extensive ensemble cast.

With so much time having passed since "Prison Break" began in 2005, its cast have since gone off in different directions in their lives and careers. Several major cast members have found even greater professional success elsewhere, while others have stepped away from acting or moved smaller projects. If you've been wondering what the main cast of "Prison Break" has been up to since the hit Fox series came to an end, we've got you covered.