This Chilling Alexandra Daddario TV Series Is Finding A New Audience On Netflix

AMC must be feeling pretty good about getting into bed with Netflix right about now. Thanks to a deal between the two, several AMC shows hit the streaming platform on August 19, 2024, and almost immediately began climbing the Netflix charts. It's a gratifying turn of events for the AMC faithful who've been tuning into the network for years, only to see their favorites overshadowed time and again by bigger productions on HBO or Showtime. (That is, unless your series involves Don Draper, Walter White, or zombies.)

The underseen Western crime drama "Dark Winds," for instance, has now found a whole new audience thanks to this agreement. Meanwhile, it appears a lot of people have only just learned that "Kevin Can F*** Himself" — the critically-acclaimed dark meta-sitcom starring Alexis Rose herself, aka "Schitt's Creek" alum Annie Murphy — even exists thanks to its premiere on Netflix. According to viewership aggregator FlixPatrol, "Dark Winds" has even become the third-most streamed show of the last three days on Netflix as of August 22, 2024, with British fantasy TV import "A Discovery of Witches" (which made its stateside debut on AMC back in 2019) sitting comfortably in the number five spot. Even the "Walking Dead" spin-off "Fear the Walking Dead" has landed in ninth place, outpacing the fourth and final season of Netflix's homegrown comic book TV show "The Umbrella Academy."

There's also an AMC-backed Anne Rice adaptation occupying the number eight spot on Netflix's top charts ... although it may not be the one you're thinking of. No, for as much as the /Film crew has sung the praises of AMC's bloody-good (and otherwise bloody) melodrama "Interview with the Vampire" (and will no doubt continue to do so in the future), it's actually the witches of Mayfair that are actively charting on Netflix thanks to "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches."