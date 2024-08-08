Umbrella Academy Season 4 Ending Explained: Marigold, The Cleanse, And A Diner Outside Of Time

Ben meets Jennifer in the diner she owns, and is under the assumption that she's the missing daughter of a mysterious man named Sy (David Cross). In reality, she's the key to figuring out why the current timeline feels "off," and as such, is a precious target for the Keepers. The pair are quickly attracted to each other –- Ben theorizes that they're from the same place since they both have giant squid-related backstories, possibly a nod to the comic books' planet Rigel X-9 –- and while on the run from the Keepers, they end up hooking up.

This is a distinctly bad idea. Their close proximity leads both of them to develop a superpowered rash of sorts, which, when untreated, eventually turns them into Cronenberg-esque goopy monsters. The pair go full "The Fly" and continue to grow, eventually turning into a sort of two-faced kaiju that is on track to destroy the world in the show's finale. The Cleanse is real, and they've caused it, with some help from a guilt-stricken Abigail, who helped move things along with her own superpowers. It's all because Ben and Jennifer decided to be together, but the pair don't seem to regret it: Two people who always felt alone finally got the feeling of "family" they'd been missing, even if it didn't last.

There are, of course, some plot holes here. Why couldn't Viktor (Elliot Page) take the marigold out of Ben when he'd done something similar before? Why couldn't the Umbrella Academy travel back to the day before their inception, gather up their moms, and then have Viktor take the marigold from them at the moment they became pregnant? With an extra-short season to conclude this story, the show doesn't seem to have enough time to consider all of this, but it seems likely that one of the many Fives at the multidimensional diner did.