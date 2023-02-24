Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, And David Cross Join The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Cast

"The Umbrella Academy" just scored some absolute heavyweights for its fourth and final season, which is currently filming in Canada. Per a press release sent out by Netflix, David Cross, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are all joining the already established cast, which includes Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Colm Feore, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Justin H. Min, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ritu Arya, and Aidan Gallagher.

Let's take a moment to celebrate one of Hollywood's most wholesome and hilarious couples getting to share their unique on-screen chemistry once again. Separately, Offerman and Mullally are amazing (just look at Offerman's recent awards-worthy turn in episode 3 of "The Last of Us" and Mullally's disturbingly funny run on shows like "Party Down" and "Bob's Burgers"), but together there's a certain chemistry that's impossible to fake.

"Parks and Recreation" fans will remember they got to work together a few times. Mullally played Tammy Two, one of Ron Swanson's exes who knows just how to manipulate him. Their relationship on that show is the definition of toxic, but it's made even funnier when you know that in real life, they're just about the happiest, healthiest married couple in show business.

In this upcoming season of "The Umbrella Academy," Mullally and Offerman will play Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, who the press release describes as "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwwear and suffer from the most extreme case of déjà vu this timeline has ever seen."

Yeah, sounds about perfect for those two.