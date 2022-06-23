The Umbrella Academy Brought In Some Help To Make Sure Viktor's Transition Story Was Respectful

This post contains minor spoilers for "The Umbrella Academy" season 3.

When Elliot Page came out as transgender back in December of 2020, he was only a few months removed from the end of the second season airing of "The Umbrella Academy." In the midst of an onslaught of encouraging comments, Netflix updating his past credits, and the unfortunately common transphobia that run rampant whenever trans people dare to exist, there was also a lot of concern regarding what would happen with his character on "The Umbrella Academy," who was written as a cisgender woman. Fortunately, rather than force Page to essentially act "in drag" or force him to continue acting in roles outside of his gender identity, the folks at "The Umbrella Academy" made the wise decision to have his character transition as well.

I'll admit, I was apprehensive about how "The Umbrella Academy" would handle introducing us to Viktor Hargreeves, as television doesn't have the best track record with introducing transgender storylines. I wasn't worried that "The Umbrella Academy" was going to go full "Friends," "Family Guy," or "South Park" by making his transition something worthy of panic or mockery, but I was concerned that there was going to be some clunky "Love is Love" style cringe. Netflix has established an infuriating reputation over the last few years with their prioritization of blatant transphobia, so safe to say, the bar I had for them was so low it was in hell.

Fortunately, "The Umbrella Academy" did such a remarkable job handling Viktor's transition, that they have officially set the bar in terms of how to respectfully showcase a transition story.