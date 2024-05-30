The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Trailer Teases The End Of The Netflix Series

Well, Brellies, I have bad news and good news. The bad news is that we are unfortunately on the precipice of the fourth and final season of Netflix's adaption of "The Umbrella Academy." It's bad news because as much as we wish this show and all of the adventures of the Hargreeves Siblings would last forever, Netflix's decision to end the show after this season isn't going to change. The good news, fortunately, is that we've finally gotten a teaser trailer for the finale season, so we don't have to worry about the series facing a similar fate as "GLOW" or "The Santa Clarita Diet." Based on the comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 is bringing back all of our faves like Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, on top of adding new characters like the two played by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

Ahead of the teaser trailer, Netflix released a poster for the season that resembled a New York City subway sign, with huge tentacles sprawled over it and some mysterious golden goo with little balls of something stuck in it. This goes hand-in-hand with the original teaser poster, which resembled a public transit route in the shape of an umbrella — so we can safely assume the Hargreeves are going to be doing some serious traveling again! Probably through time, space, and perhaps even matter itself, because this family is the definition of "go big or go ... into another dimensional timeline."

Oh, and another thing about those tentacles...