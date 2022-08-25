The Umbrella Academy Gets A Renewal For A Fourth And Final Season From Netflix

Netflix has announced that fans of "The Umbrella Academy" will get to spend a little bit more quality time with the Hargreeves — right before the superhero family says their final farewell. The Brellies have been renewed for a fourth and final season, marking the conclusion of the hit series based on the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Expect to see all your favorite return: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore are all set to reprise their roles as members of the wildly dysfunctional superhero family.

Prepare for one last season of dance sequences, sibling showdowns, and screaming funny words like kugelblitz. But while it's sad to see "The Umbrella Academy" say their goodbyes, it's a relief that the series will get a season to wrap up rather than going out on a massive cliffhanger. Especially given Netflix's track record with canceling shows after two or three seasons.

Since Netflix released numbers aren't easy to interpret (or trust), it's hard to say exactly how well the third season went over but back in June, the series had racked up 125 million viewing hours (per Variety.) At the time, this was more than the fourth season of "Stranger Things." While those numbers don't reveal much about whether the show can complete its story, the series clearly did well enough to earn a fourth season. As for coming to an end, showrunner Steve Blackman has been hinting at this for a while; in June, he told The Wrap, "I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."