A Beloved 2000s Crime Drama Is Thriving On Netflix's Top Charts

If you look back on certain shows with a measured perspective, you'll realize that they aren't quite as good as you remember. However, in some cases, this change in perceived quality — shaped by hindsight and nostalgia — ceases to matter, as long as the show aims to entertain. "Prison Break," for instance, starts with a solid premise, where an innocent man's imminent death sentence triggers an elaborate escape plan spearheaded by his brother, introducing appropriately thrilling stakes within a contained narrative arc. However, the series' entertainment quotient plummets after the third season, its plot hinging on mind-numbingly convoluted developments that start feeling messy in all the wrong ways. However, given how great the first two seasons are, "Prison Break" is still remembered fondly, its cultural impact being solely shaped by those heart-thumping initial episodes.

It does seem like the show's goodwill is still working in its favor, as "Prison Break" has currently made it to Netflix's global Top 10 TV show charts, with its first three seasons occupying the fourth, fifth, and sixth rank respectively (via TUDUM). This triple triumph feels a bit random at first, but the Netflix algorithm tends to work in mysterious ways, where it boosts older shows/films at specific junctures or inadvertently triggers the revaluation of a forgotten gem. "Prison Break" is undoubtedly one of the better shows that has made a resurgence on the streaming platform's rankings, with the highest amount of net hours viewed being for the first season: 54,100,000!

Granted, "Prison Break" starts losing its urgency after the protagonists, well, break out of prison, but let us look into the reasons why this show is so well-loved, and the best aspects to look out for if you plan to binge-watch the first three seasons on Netflix.