A Beloved 2000s Crime Drama Is Thriving On Netflix's Top Charts
If you look back on certain shows with a measured perspective, you'll realize that they aren't quite as good as you remember. However, in some cases, this change in perceived quality — shaped by hindsight and nostalgia — ceases to matter, as long as the show aims to entertain. "Prison Break," for instance, starts with a solid premise, where an innocent man's imminent death sentence triggers an elaborate escape plan spearheaded by his brother, introducing appropriately thrilling stakes within a contained narrative arc. However, the series' entertainment quotient plummets after the third season, its plot hinging on mind-numbingly convoluted developments that start feeling messy in all the wrong ways. However, given how great the first two seasons are, "Prison Break" is still remembered fondly, its cultural impact being solely shaped by those heart-thumping initial episodes.
It does seem like the show's goodwill is still working in its favor, as "Prison Break" has currently made it to Netflix's global Top 10 TV show charts, with its first three seasons occupying the fourth, fifth, and sixth rank respectively (via TUDUM). This triple triumph feels a bit random at first, but the Netflix algorithm tends to work in mysterious ways, where it boosts older shows/films at specific junctures or inadvertently triggers the revaluation of a forgotten gem. "Prison Break" is undoubtedly one of the better shows that has made a resurgence on the streaming platform's rankings, with the highest amount of net hours viewed being for the first season: 54,100,000!
Granted, "Prison Break" starts losing its urgency after the protagonists, well, break out of prison, but let us look into the reasons why this show is so well-loved, and the best aspects to look out for if you plan to binge-watch the first three seasons on Netflix.
Prison Break's original premise helps carry the entire show
Spoilers for "Prison Break" to follow.
"Prison Break" begins with two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), being separated after Lincoln is wrongfully accused of murdering the Vice President's brother. Due to the high-profile nature of the case, Lincoln is quickly sentenced to death and incarcerated in Fox River State Penitentiary, so Michael deliberately commits armed robbery to be sentenced to the same prison. Of course, breaking out of Fox River is no joke, leaving Michael no choice but to manipulate the odds in his favor over time, leading to alliances and rivalries that impact the outcome of the eventual prison break. The significance of Michael's tattoo reveal is still considered one of the high points of the show, where every part of his tattooed skin means something, forming a key to the future that he and Lincoln wish to enjoy together.
The thrilling nature of the show is sustained over the first two seasons, and at the time it was airing, no other show explored a premise so singular, which helped "Prison Break" stand apart from other popular shows on Fox. Every time the series reveals the true motivations of an inmate or dear friend or gives us a glimpse into Michael's master plan, which depends on his knowledge of architecture to outwit the authorities, "Prison Break" shines really bright. However, over the seasons, what was once ingenious starts to feel tedious, the sillier elements failing to mesh well with the self-important tone and the overwrought nature of some performances contributing to an experience that feels deeply mediocre at best. But hey, at the end of the day, you will only remember the fun you've had watching Michael and co. navigating intricate plots to do what they do best: survive.
"Prison Break" is currently streaming on Netflix.