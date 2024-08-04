Here's Why The Mentalist Was Cancelled By CBS

Remember that "Saturday Night Live" sketch about "Burn Notice" where the whole joke was that everyone has heard of "Burn Notice, but no one knows what "Burn Notice" is? Well, that's kind of how I imagine a lot of people feel about "The Mentalist." Who is this Mentalist? What is a Mentalist? And, if you're a Brit like myself, why does it sound like a show about an absolute nutter?

Well, it turns out "The Mentalist" was actually a pretty popular series — not quite popular enough for our humble website to have written about it in any capacity prior to this article, but popular enough to run for 151 episodes across seven seasons. Full disclosure — in case you haven't already guessed — I have not seen "The Mentalist," but apparently a lot of people have, otherwise CBS wouldn't have renewed this crime drama six times.

Anyway, back to the question at hand: what is "The Mentalist?" Well, it's a show about Patrick Jane, a man who used to be a "psychic" and now assists the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI — a real thing, by the way) in their, er... investigations. Simon Baker (of "The Devil Wears Prada" fame and winner, as it happens, of Marie Claire's "March Dadness Tournament" 2019) plays the man in question. But Jane was never a "real" medium so, in his role as consultant to the CBI, he has to rely on his powers of observation. Sounds like a half-decent premise doesn't it? Well, it was certainly good enough to sustain a full seven-year run, which raises the question of why the series eventually came to an end.