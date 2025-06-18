One Of Netflix's Best Shows May Return, But Not In The Form You'd Expect
Welcome, one and all, to our latest meeting of the "Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Obsessives Anonymous" club. It's been quite some time since we last gathered together, desperately keeping that little spark of hope alive that the powers that be would come to their senses and finally do the right thing. That, of course, would be to give the official green light to another season of streaming's best and most undeservedly canceled shows of the last decade or so. "Mindhunter" season 3 has quickly joined the ranks of "GTA VI" and "The Winds of Winter" as pop-culture sensations that everyone has been asking for ... but seem perpetually destined to never actually come to fruition.
Is there still a chance for more "Mindhunter" in some capacity, at least? I can already feel the internet collectively clenching its you-know-what at the very idea of being disappointed again, but this particular smoke might have some fire to it. Maybe. Almost six years after we last saw FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) tracking down serial killers and interviewing them to get into the minds of genuine sociopaths still on the loose, we've finally received our most promising tease yet. In an interview with Comic Book Resources, McCallany was making the press rounds for his upcoming Netflix series "The Waterfront" (from original "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson) and once again addressed the speculation that can't quite go away. According to the actor, however, there has been some movement on a "Mindhunter" continuation ... but as a pair of full-fledged movies, rather than another season. As he explained:
"So look, you know, I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance. I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."
Mindhunter could return as two Netflix movies ... but it's not guaranteed
I know, I know. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times ... well, maybe it's time to stop letting Lucy yank that football out from under us at the last moment and just go home for the day. Nonetheless, we members of the "Mindhunter" Truthers Collective (I expect all of your unpaid dues by the end of the month) are clearly gluttons for punishment. Yet despite every sign indicating that the series was done for good — including from its own main creative force, David Fincher himself — this is one rumor that refuses to die.
Our latest crackpot conspiracy theory comes courtesy of one of the big stars from the show, Holt McCallany, and his own conversations with Fincher. The actor went on to confirm that the potential "Mindhunter" movies would be made for Netflix and that all the pieces are in place to pull this off ... theoretically, at least. Ultimately, it all comes down to whether the notoriously hard-to-please Fincher will sign off on it. As he explained:
"So I think that in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out, but it has to do with David really having the time and the inclination and being happy with the material. And that's a big question mark."
You're telling me. Fincher has seemed eager over the years to revisit "Mindhunter" and bring it to a satisfying conclusion. Season 2 didn't necessarily end on a cliffhanger, but it's clear there's much more to the stories of Holden Ford, Bill Tench, and Wendy Carr — not to mention the various serial killer cases to deal with leading up to more recent decades. Like "Peaky Blinders," could a movie (or two) really be the best way to continue this series and bring it across the finish line? It appears to be a long shot, though maybe not quite as much as it was before. Both seasons of "Mindhunter" are currently streaming on Netflix.