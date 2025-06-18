One Of Netflix's Best Shows May Return, But Not In The Form You'd Expect

Welcome, one and all, to our latest meeting of the "Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Obsessives Anonymous" club. It's been quite some time since we last gathered together, desperately keeping that little spark of hope alive that the powers that be would come to their senses and finally do the right thing. That, of course, would be to give the official green light to another season of streaming's best and most undeservedly canceled shows of the last decade or so. "Mindhunter" season 3 has quickly joined the ranks of "GTA VI" and "The Winds of Winter" as pop-culture sensations that everyone has been asking for ... but seem perpetually destined to never actually come to fruition.

Is there still a chance for more "Mindhunter" in some capacity, at least? I can already feel the internet collectively clenching its you-know-what at the very idea of being disappointed again, but this particular smoke might have some fire to it. Maybe. Almost six years after we last saw FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), and Dr. Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) tracking down serial killers and interviewing them to get into the minds of genuine sociopaths still on the loose, we've finally received our most promising tease yet. In an interview with Comic Book Resources, McCallany was making the press rounds for his upcoming Netflix series "The Waterfront" (from original "Scream" writer Kevin Williamson) and once again addressed the speculation that can't quite go away. According to the actor, however, there has been some movement on a "Mindhunter" continuation ... but as a pair of full-fledged movies, rather than another season. As he explained: