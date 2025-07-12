Every Season Of Netflix's Narcos, Ranked

After three seasons of Colombia-based "Narcos," the show moved the story to Mexico and reflected the change of locale in the title, effectively making "Narcos: Mexico" both a continuation and companion of the Colombia seasons. For clarity's sake, we'll treat "Narcos" and "Narcos: Mexico" as two legs of the same show, given their numerous connections.

"Narcos: Mexico" tells a similar "rise and fall" story as "Narcos" over roughly the same time period. This time, our main DEA agents are Michael Peña's Kiki Camarena and Scoot McNairy's Walt Breslin, while the "ascending drug baron" role goes to Guadalajara cartel boss Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). Folks like the Sinaloa cartel's Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán (Alejandro Edda) and "Narcos" vet Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik) play prominent roles and familiar faces like Pablo Escobar also make appearances, thanks to the events in Mexico happening more or less concurrently with the Colombia seasons.

"Narcos: Mexico" season 3 is not awful — on the contrary, it's quite thoughtful and intelligent. However, the season is tasked with handling the Mexico arc's endgame, and this being "Narcos," it means that some of the show's most important characters have already gone the way of the dodo in one way or another. The season tries to compensate for this loss of key characters with a grim storyline about Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez), a Juarez cop investigating the killings of women in the area. Like everything else on the show, this storyline is based on a horrible true story (the murders are still going on today, with over 2,500 confirmed victims) ... but in the otherwise tightly cartel-focused storyline of "Narcos: Mexico," it often seems like these scenes are ripped out of another show entirely.