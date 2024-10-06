The Real Reason Prison Break Was Canceled

What do you get when you mix a pre-golden-age-of-TV network show with the power of Netflix? If "Suits" and its unmitigated streaming success in 2023 and 2024 are anything to go by, you get nothing short of a full-on TV renaissance. The legal drama saw an unprecedented surge in popularity when it hit the streamer, which had long since established itself as a place where forgotten movies could find new life. But "Suits" proved that canceled network shows could also flourish on the streamer, and now it's time for a new old series to take advantage of the Netflix effect.

That show is, of course, "Prison Break." Belonging to a pre-"Breaking Bad" age, when TV hadn't quite established itself as the serious rival to movies we now know it as, Fox's crime drama was the kind of infinitely bingeable series that would have fared brilliantly had it debuted in the streaming age. Now, "Prison Break" is getting a chance to prove its streaming prowess, and has been thriving in the Netflix charts over the last couple of months.

The show revolves around two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller). With Lincoln in jail awaiting the death penalty after being falsely convicted, Michael concocts an outlandish plan to break him out, beginning with committing armed robbery just to be sent to the same penitentiary as his brother. The show managed to wring two great seasons out of such a premise, but sort of lost its way after that. Still, it remains one of the great series of the early-aughts simply for those first two seasons. With that in mind, we thought we'd take a look at exactly why "Prison Break" was canceled.