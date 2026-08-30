125 Star Wars Trivia Questions From A Galaxy Far, Far Away
Few movies have ever impacted popular culture quite so effectively and broadly as "Star Wars." Directed by George Lucas and released in 1977, it didn't just change movies – it changed the world. It's now an ever-expanding franchise that includes more than a dozen feature films, live-action TV shows, animation, books, and endless merchandise.
Lucas may have dismissed the success of "Star Wars" after its opening, but after five decades, it's undeniable. This is a franchise that has now spanned multiple generations and moved well beyond the likes of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa. It truly is an entire galaxy worth of stories, with a sea of characters spread out across thousands of years worth of storytelling. To say that it's a big universe would be a bit of an understatement.
But just how well do you know that universe? How much have you paid attention to that galaxy far, far away over the years? That's what we're here to help you figure out with a collection of 125 trivia questions covering the entirety of "Star Wars." Every trilogy. Every TV show. The books. The video games. All of it. If you're a fan of "Star Wars" in any way, this quiz will test your knowledge. Let's get into it.
Star Wars original trilogy trivia questions
1. What is the name of the bounty hunter Boba Fett's starship?
Answer: Slave I.
2. What is the name of the substance that Han Solo was frozen in during "The Empire Strikes Back?"
Answer: Carbonite.
3. James Earl Jones voiced Darth Vader, but which actor played him in the suit in the original trilogy?
Answer: David Prowse. However, Sebastian Shaw played Vader at the end of "Return of the Jedi" when his helmet finally came off.
4. Who was the first person to direct a "Star Wars" movie other than George Lucas?
Answer: Irvin Kershner, who directed "The Empire Strikes Back."
5. Who is the first character to say the line "I have a bad feeling about this" in a "Star Wars" movie?
Answer: Luke Skywalker, who says it in "Star Wars: A New Hope." It later became a running gag in the saga.
6. In "A New Hope," what is Luke Skywalker's call sign while he's flying his X-wing during the assault on the Death Star?
Answer: Red Five
7. First appearing in the original trilogy, which "Star Wars" character has appeared in the most movies in the franchise?
Answer: C-3PO. The droid played by Anthony Daniels has appeared in 11 different "Star Wars" movies.
8. In "Return of the Jedi," what is the name of the character who yells the iconic line, "It's a trap!" during the battle of Endor?
Answer: Admiral Ackbar
9. On Tatooine, Luke's uncle has a farm. What kind of farm is it?
Answer: A moisture farm.
10. What is the name of the actor who played Chewbacca in the original trilogy?
Answer: Peter Mayhew.
11. In "A New Hope," Princess Leia is being held prisoner in a cell on the Death Star. What is the number of her cell?
Answer: Cell 2187 in Detention Block AA-23.
12. What is the first planet that the Death Star destroys in its entirety?
Answer: Alderaan.
13. When was "A New Hope" added to the title of the original "Star Wars" movie?
Answer: In 1981 for the theatrical re-release of the movie.
14. In what year did George Lucas release the "Star Wars" Special Editions?
Answer. 1997.
15. Lando Calrissian operates his business in Cloud City. What planet is Cloud City located on?
Answer: Bespin.
16. In "Return of the Jedi," what is the name of the little creature who sits on Jabba the Hutt's tail?
Answer: Salacious B. Crumb.
17. Mark Hamill was encouraged to audition for "Star Wars" by several of his actor friends, one of whom is a horror movie legend. What was that actor's name?
Answer: Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise.
18. How many Academy Awards was the original "Star Wars" nominated for and how many did it win?
Answer: The original "Star Wars" was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 7, including a Special Achievement award for sound designer Ben Burtt.
19. "Return of the Jedi" was originally going to be released under a different title. What was the movie's original title?
Answer: "Star Wars: Revenge of the Jedi."
20. In "A New Hope," Han Solo shoots a bounty hunter at the Mos Eisley Cantina. What is the name of that bounty hunter?
Answer: Greedo. The scene has sparked "Han shot first" debates for years, though George Lucas contends that Han never shot first.
Star Wars prequel trilogy trivia questions
1. How many Sith Lords can there be at one time?
Answer: Two. The Rule of Two has quietly defined the Sith, with Yoda famously saying, "Always two, there are. No more. No less. A master and an apprentice."
2. Who adopted Leia at the end of "Revenge of the Sith" in order to protect her true identity?
Answer: Bail Organa.
3. Which planet was Padme the queen of in "The Phantom Menace?"
Answer: Naboo.
4. What was Order 66?
Answer: When Palpatine named all of the Jedi as enemies of the Republic and ordered them to be killed by the Clone Army in "Revenge of the Sith."
5. What was the first lightsaber in a "Star Wars" movie that wasn't green, blue, or red, and who did it belong to?
Answer: Purple, and it belonged to Mace Windu.
6. In "The Phantom Menace" there is a female member of the Jedi Council who is of the same species as Yoda. What is her name?
Answer: Yaddle.
7. Who was originally believed to be the Chosen One in the Jedi Prophecy?
Answer: Anakin Skywalker, though there remains debate as to who the true Chosen One in "Star Wars" actually is.
8. What movie was the original teaser trailer for "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" attached to in theaters?
Answer: "Meet Joe Black."
9. In "Attack of the Clones," who placed the order for the clone army?
Answer. Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas
10. In "Revenge of the Sith," what is the name of the volcanic planet that Obi-Wan and Anakin have their lightsaber duel on?
Answer: Mustafar. The planet also later became home to Darth Vader's castle in "Rogue One."
11. In "The Phantom Menace," what is the name of the song that plays during the lightsaber battle between Qui-Gon, Obi-Wan, and Darth Maul?
Answer: "Duel of the Fates."
12. Ewan McGregor plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy. His real life uncle was a "Star Wars" cast member as well. Who is Ewan McGregor's uncle?
Answer: Denis Lawson, who played Rebel pilot Wedge Antilles in the original trilogy.
13. Aliens who resemble E.T. appear in which movie in the prequel trilogy?
Answer: "The Phantom Menace."
14. George Lucas plays a character in "Revenge of the Sith." What is that character's name?
Answer: Baron Papanoida. Lucas also has a cameo you probably missed in "The Phantom Menace."
15. In "The Phantom Menace," what is the name of the actor who voices Watto?
Answer: Andy Secombe.
16. Revealed in "Attack of the Clones," who was the man used as the template for the Clone Troopers?
Answer: Jango Fett. The bounty hunter famously requested one unaltered clone, who became his son, Boba Fett.
17. Midi-chlorians were introduced to "Star Wars" in which movie?
Answer: "The Phantom Menace."
18. In "Revenge of the Sith," who voices General Grievous?
Answer: Matthew Wood. The actor has reprised the role many times over the years, including in the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated series.
19. What is the name of the actor who played Jar Jar Binks?
Answer: Ahmed Best.
20. In "Attack of the Clones," what is the name of the planet that the final battle takes place on?
Answer: Geonosis.
Star Wars sequel trilogy and spin-off movie trivia questions
1. Who is Rey's grandfather?
Answer: Palpatine.
2. Who are Kylo Ren's parents?
Answer: Han Solo and Leia Organa.
3. What number was Finn given as a Stormtrooper?
Answer: FN-2187. After meeting Poe Dameron during their escape from the First Order, Poe says he's not calling his new friend by his number, giving him the name Finn because of the "FN" in his Stormtrooper ID.
4. In "Rogue One," Jyn Erso is given a nickname by her father. What is it?
Answer: Stardust. This name became important, as it was the file name Galen Erso used to hide the Death Star plans on Scarif.
5. What is the name of the planet where Rey finds Luke Skywalker at the end of "The Force Awakens?"
Answer: Ahch-To.
6. Who was originally hired to direct "Star Wars" Episode IX before J.J. Abrams took over?
Answer: Colin Trevorrow. The "Jurassic World" director's version would have been titled "Duel of the Fates," with the script later leaking online.
7. In "The Rise of Skywalker," what is the name of the droidsmith who helps the Resistance hack C-3PO's programming?
Answer: Babu Frik.
8. What is the name of the actor who played Han Solo in "Solo: A Star Wars Story?"
Answer: Alden Ehrenreich.
9. What is the name of the evil organization that succeeded the Empire, and was headed up by Supreme Leader Snoke?
Answer: The First Order.
10. In "Solo: A Star Wars Story," what is the name of the game that Han Solo played to win the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian?
Answer: Sabacc.
11. Which "Star Wars" movie made the most money at the box office?
Answer: "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which made $2.07 billion at the box office for Disney in 2015.
12. Who was the first person other than John Williams to provide the soundtrack for a theatrically released "Star Wars" movie?
Answer: Kevin Kiner, who scored the 2008 "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" animated movie. Kiner later scored many of the animated "Star Wars" shows, including "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels."
13. At the end of "The Rise of Skywalker," what color is Rey's new lightsaber?
Answer: Yellow.
14. In "The Force Awakens," Simon Pegg plays which character?
Answer: Unkar Plutt, the mean alien on Jakku who gives Rey and others food portions in exchange for scraps. He also tries to buy BB-8 before Rey realizes the droid is wanted by the First Order.
15. What is the name of the actor who took over the role of Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew?
Answer: Joonas Suotamo.
16. In what year did Disney buy Lucasfilm and the rights to "Star Wars" from George Lucas?
Answer: 2012. Disney bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion in a mix of cash and stock.
17. In George Lucas' original plans for the sequel trilogy, who was going to be the main villain?
Answer: Darth Maul.
18. In "The Last Jedi," what is the class of the First Order ship that the Resistance destroys in the opening scene?
Answer: Dreadnought. Or, to be more specific, a Mandator IV-class Siege Dreadnought that was named the Fulminatrix.
19. In "The Rise of Skywalker," the villain who created Snoke is revealed. Who was it?
Answer: Palpatine.
20. In "The Last Jedi," what is the name of the casino city that Finn and Rose go to?
Answer: Canto Bight.
Live-action Star Wars TV trivia questions
1. What is Baby Yoda, aka The Child's, real name?
Answer: Grogu.
2. In "The Mandalorian," what is Mando's real name?
Answer: Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal.
3. What "Star Wars" movie does "Skeleton Crew" pay homage to in its opening scene?
Answer: "Star Wars: A New Hope."
4. Who had Boba Fett's armor in "The Mandalorian?"
Answer: Cobb Vanth, played by actor Timothy Olyphant.
5. In "The Mandalorian," which character reveals Baby Yoda's real name?
Answer: Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. The reveal came in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, in the episode titled "Chapter 13: The Jedi."
6. In the "Star Wars Holiday Special," what is the name of the holiday they are celebrating?
Answer: Life Day.
7. In "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," what is the name of the actor who plays Boba Fett?
Answer: Temuera Morrison, who also played Jango Fett in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones."
8. Two live-action, made-for-TV Ewok movies were released in the 1980s. What were the titles of those movies?
Answer: "Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure" and "Ewoks: The Battle for Endor."
9. Mentioned in "The Star Wars Holiday Special," what is the name of Chewbacca's home planet?
Answer: Kashyyyk
10. In "The Mandalorian," what legendary weapon did Moff Gideon have in his possession?
Answer: The Darksaber, which has a rich history in "Star Wars" dating back to "The Clone Wars."
11. In "The Book of Boba Fett," what is the name of the character played by Ming-Na Wen?
Answer: Fennec Shand.
12. During what era does "The Acolyte" take place?
Answer: The High Republic, which is roughly 200 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace" on the new "Star Wars" timeline. The show, specifically, takes place towards the end of the era.
13. What is the most expensive live-action "Star Wars" TV show?
Answer: "Andor," which cost more than most "Star Wars" fans realize, reportedly $650 million across two seasons.
14. In "Andor," Andy Serkis plays a prisoner named Kino Loy. What other "Star Wars" character did he famously play?
Answer: Supreme Leader Snoke.
15. In "Ahsoka," the droid Huyang assists Ahsoka Tano. Which actor voices the droid?
Answer: David Tennant. The former "Doctor Who" star also previously voiced the droid in "The Clone Wars."
16. In "Andor," what is the name of the Imperial inspector who is obsessed with capturing Cassian Andor?
Answer: Syril Karn, played by actor Kyle Soller.
17. In "Skeleton Crew," how did Jude Law's character Jod Na Nawood learn to use the Force?
Answer: Jod was trained as a Jedi, but his Master was killed during Order 66 before he could complete his training.
18. Who directed the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" TV series?
Answer: Deborah Chow.
19. In "The Acolyte," what is the name of the shadowy villain who appears towards the end of the final episode?
Answer: Plagueis, who was famously referenced in the "Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise" speech in "Revenge of the Sith," told by Palpatine to Anakin.
20. In "Ahsoka" Season 1, what is the name of the alien species they use to travel to another galaxy?
Answer: Purrgil, which initially debuted in the animated series "Star Wars Rebels."
Animated Star Wars trivia questions
1. What is the name of the crystals that power lightsabers?
Answer: Kyber crystals.
2. In "The Clone Wars," what is the name of the actress who voices Ahsoka Tano?
Answer: Ashley Eckstein.
3. In what season of "Star Wars Rebels" did Grand Admiral Thrawn make his debut?
Answer: "Star Wars Rebels" Season 3, which brought Thrawn back into the canon. He was previously part of what is now known as "Star Wars Legends," which aren't part of the official canon.
4. In what season of "The Clone Wars" did Ahsoka Tano leave the Jedi Order?
Answer: Season 5, in the episode titled "The Wrong Jedi."
5. The first two "Star Wars" animated shows both premiered in 1985. What were they?
Answer: "Droids" and "Ewoks," both of which premiered on ABC on September 7, 1985.
6. In "Star Wars Rebels," what is the name of Ezra Bridger's home planet?
Answer: Lothal.
7. What network did "The Clone Wars" originally air on?
Answer: Cartoon Network, but George Lucas had to promise a "Star Wars" movie to sell the show to the network. That's why 2008's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" movie was made.
8. What is the name of the actor who voices Maul in the animated shows?
Answer: Sam Witwer, who previously voiced Starkiller in the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" video games.
9. In "The Bad Batch," what is the name of Clone Force 99's ship?
Answer: The Marauder
10. What is the name of the very first episode of "Star Wars: Visions?"
Answer: "The Duel." This story was later expanded in the 2021 novel "Star Wars: Rōnin" by author Emma Mieko Candon.
11. The majority of "Maul – Shadow Lord" Season 1 is set on which planet?
Answer: Janix.
12. The "Tales of the Jedi" episode "Resolve" is loosely based on which "Star Wars" book?
Answer: "Star Wars: Ahsoka," written by E.K. Johnston.
13. In "The Clone Wars," what was the name of Obi-Wan's secret love interest?
Answer: Duchess Satine.
14. Where did Boba Fett make his on-screen debut?
Answer: The "Star Wars Holiday Special," with Boba Fett appearing in an animated sequence viewed by Lumpy, Chewbacca's son.
15. In "Star Wars Rebels," what is the name of the collection of pathways and doors between time and space that Ezra uses to save Ahsoka Tano?
Answer: The World Between Worlds, which debuted in an episode of the same name. The World Between Worlds later came to live-action in "Ahsoka" Season 1.
Star Wars video game trivia questions
1. What was the first ever "Star Wars" video game made for a home console?
Answer: 1982's "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," which was initially released for the Atari 2600 and Intellivision consoles.
2. Which "Star Wars" video game has sold the most copies?
Answer: 2015's "Star Wars: Battlefront," which sold 13 million copies in the U.S.
3. A famously canceled "Star Wars" video game would have focused on a young Boba Fett. What was the name of that game?
Answer: "Star Wars 1313." Concept art from "1313" eventually surfaced online, showing off the worlds we never got to explore.
4. What is the name of the protagonist of the "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" video game?
Answer: Cal Kestis.
5. In "Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire" for the Nintendo 64, what is the name of the main villain?
Answer: Prince Xizor.
6. In "Knights of the Old Republic," what is revealed to be the main character's real name?
Answer: Darth Revan, who was one of the most powerful Sith Lords in "Star Wars."
7. What was the first major open world "Star Wars" video game?
Answer: "Star Wars: Outlaws."
8. What was the name of the game studio behind most of the "Star Wars" games before Disney purchased Lucasfilm?
Answer: LucasArts, which was closed by Disney in 2013.
9. In the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed" video games, what is Starkiller's real name?
Answer: Galen Marek.
10. Which "Star Wars" video game famously features an alternate ending that differs from the movie it's based on?
Answer: "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." In the alternate ending, both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Palpatine were killed by Anakin.
11. The story campaign of 2005's "Star Wars: Battlefront II" is focused on which legendary Clone Trooper unit?
Answer: The 501st Legion.
12. In "Star Wars: Republic Commando," what are the names of the four members of Delta Squad?
Answer: Boss, Scorch, Fixer, and Sev.
13. "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords" features a Sith Lord known as "The Lord of Hunger." What is that Sith Lord's name?
Answer: Darth Nihilus, one of the most deadly "Star Wars" characters of all time.
14. In "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" for the Nintendo 64, there is a secret ship that can be unlocked either by completing a specific set of challenges or entering a passcode. What was the ship?
Answer: A Naboo Starfighter
15. In 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront II," what is the name of the protagonist in the game's campaign mode?
Answer: Iden Versio, played by actress Janina Gavankar.
Star Wars novels and comic books trivia questions
1. In which novel did Grand Admiral Thrawn make his debut?
Answer: 1991's "Star Wars: Heir to the Empire," which kicked off the so-called Thrawn trilogy, often considered one of the best "Star Wars" books ever written. The two sequels were 1992's "Dark Force Rising" and 1993's "The Last Command."
2. What was the name of the non-canon novel that was released as a sequel to "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 1978?
Answer: "Splinter of the Mind's Eye," which was written by Alan Dean Foster.
3. Who published the original "Star Wars" comic books?
Answer: Marvel Comics.
4. In the 2015 "Darth Vader" comic book series, what is the name of the human character whom Vader recruits to help him execute his plans?
Answer: Doctor Aphra, a "Star Wars" character who is more important than most people realize.
5. The novelization of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" was written by who?
Answer: Matthew Stover. The novelization is considered by many to be one of the all-time best "Star Wars" stories.
6. What was the first "Star Wars" novel published by Disney after its purchase of Lucasfilm?
Answer: "Star Wars: A New Dawn." Written by John Jackson Miller, it takes place in the world of "Star Wars Rebels."
7. In Star Wars Legends, who was Luke Skywalker's wife?
Answer: Mara Jade. She first appeared in the "Heir to the Empire" trilogy. Lucasfilm's execs have refused to let writers bring Mara Jade back into the canon.
8. In the 1999 novel "Star Wars: Vector Prime," which beloved character was killed by a moon?
Answer: Chewbacca.
9. What was the name of the first "Star Wars: The High Republic" novel?
Answer: "Star Wars: Light of the Jedi," written by Charles Soule.
10. "Star Wars: Darth Plagueis" was written by which author?
Answer: James Luceno.
11. What comic book publisher had the rights to "Star Wars" before Disney purchased Lucasfilm?
Answer: Dark Horse. After Disney purchased Lucasfilm, Marvel got the rights to exclusively publish "Star Wars" comics again beginning in 2015, since both companies were now under the same roof.
12. In "Star Wars Aftermath: Empire's End," what is revealed to have happened to Jar Jar Binks?
Answer: Jar Jar Binks is revealed to be working as a street performer on Naboo.
13. The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" comic revealed Admiral Ackbar's final words. What were they?
Answer: "It's been an honor serving with you all." The words appeared in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" #2, differing from what happened in the movie, as Ackbar died with no heroic final words on screen.
14. What is the name of the official "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" prequel novel?
Answer: "Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel," written by James Luceno.
15. In the Star Wars Legends novels, what were the names of Han Solo and Leia's children?
Answer: Jacen Solo and Jaina Solo.