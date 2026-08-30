125 Star Wars Trivia Questions From A Galaxy Far, Far Away

1. What is the name of the bounty hunter Boba Fett's starship?

Answer: Slave I.

2. What is the name of the substance that Han Solo was frozen in during "The Empire Strikes Back?"

Answer: Carbonite.

3. James Earl Jones voiced Darth Vader, but which actor played him in the suit in the original trilogy?

Answer: David Prowse. However, Sebastian Shaw played Vader at the end of "Return of the Jedi" when his helmet finally came off.

4. Who was the first person to direct a "Star Wars" movie other than George Lucas?

Answer: Irvin Kershner, who directed "The Empire Strikes Back."

5. Who is the first character to say the line "I have a bad feeling about this" in a "Star Wars" movie?

Answer: Luke Skywalker, who says it in "Star Wars: A New Hope." It later became a running gag in the saga.

6. In "A New Hope," what is Luke Skywalker's call sign while he's flying his X-wing during the assault on the Death Star?

Answer: Red Five

7. First appearing in the original trilogy, which "Star Wars" character has appeared in the most movies in the franchise?

Answer: C-3PO. The droid played by Anthony Daniels has appeared in 11 different "Star Wars" movies.

8. In "Return of the Jedi," what is the name of the character who yells the iconic line, "It's a trap!" during the battle of Endor?

Answer: Admiral Ackbar

9. On Tatooine, Luke's uncle has a farm. What kind of farm is it?

Answer: A moisture farm.

10. What is the name of the actor who played Chewbacca in the original trilogy?

Answer: Peter Mayhew.

11. In "A New Hope," Princess Leia is being held prisoner in a cell on the Death Star. What is the number of her cell?

Answer: Cell 2187 in Detention Block AA-23.

12. What is the first planet that the Death Star destroys in its entirety?

Answer: Alderaan.

13. When was "A New Hope" added to the title of the original "Star Wars" movie?

Answer: In 1981 for the theatrical re-release of the movie.

14. In what year did George Lucas release the "Star Wars" Special Editions?

Answer. 1997.

15. Lando Calrissian operates his business in Cloud City. What planet is Cloud City located on?

Answer: Bespin.

16. In "Return of the Jedi," what is the name of the little creature who sits on Jabba the Hutt's tail?

Answer: Salacious B. Crumb.

17. Mark Hamill was encouraged to audition for "Star Wars" by several of his actor friends, one of whom is a horror movie legend. What was that actor's name?

Answer: Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchise.

18. How many Academy Awards was the original "Star Wars" nominated for and how many did it win?

Answer: The original "Star Wars" was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 7, including a Special Achievement award for sound designer Ben Burtt.

19. "Return of the Jedi" was originally going to be released under a different title. What was the movie's original title?

Answer: "Star Wars: Revenge of the Jedi."

20. In "A New Hope," Han Solo shoots a bounty hunter at the Mos Eisley Cantina. What is the name of that bounty hunter?

Answer: Greedo. The scene has sparked "Han shot first" debates for years, though George Lucas contends that Han never shot first.