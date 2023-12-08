The Revenge Of The Sith Video Game's Alternate Ending Killed Obi-Wan Kenobi (And Palpatine)

The Prequel Trilogy remains a fascinating thing within the larger "Star Wars" canon. It's a mixed bag that angered many lovers of the series at the time of its release and yet, for a new generation, it's the "Star Wars" they group up with and wholly embrace, in no small part thanks to "The Clone Wars" TV series expanding that corner of the galaxy greatly. One thing that is widely agreed upon, however, is that 2005's "Revenge of the Sith," aka Episode III, is the best of the bunch. It's also maybe the biggest "What if?" moment in the history of the franchise, as the events could have unfolded any number of ways. The tie-in video game that was released along with the movie included an alternate ending that would have – not to be dramatic — changed the course of "Star Wars" history as we know it.

As was more common at the time, the movie had a tie-in game that also hit shelves in 2005. Published by the now-defunct LucasArts, "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith" was released on the Xbox and PlayStation 2 to coincide with the release of the film in theaters. Famously, the film concludes with Obi-Wan Kenobi reluctantly defeating Anakin Skywalker in a heartbreaking duel on Mustafar. Anakin is left for dead and limbless on the shores of the lava-soaked planet, only for Palpatine to find him and turn him into the Sith Lord we all know as Darth Vader. The alternate ending plays out very differently, to say the least.

That leaves much to discuss. The alternate ending attached to the game sees Anakin successfully besting his former master, leaving Obi-Wan Kenobi for dead on Mustafar instead of the other way around. And by the looks of things, Obi-Wan won't be brought back to life with a fancy suit.