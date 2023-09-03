Playing Darth Vader In Star Wars Wasn't What David Prowse Expected At First

The central villain of George Lucas' 1977 sci-fi film "Star Wars" is a stuffy, cold-hearted general named Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing). He is an efficient commander of an Imperial military force who leads a fleet of well-armed Star Destroyers and is single-minded in his task of finding and quelling a scrappy uprising of resourceful rebels. He also commands a brand new moon-sized superstructure called a Death Star, capable of exterminating an entire planet in a single shot. The most chilling thing about him is the way he goes about his job with mere determination. He is dispassionate about causing death, only knowing it needs to be done for the good of the Empire.

More memorable is his lieutenant, a mysterious masked wizard in a black cape named Darth Vader. In the original 1977 film, Darth Vader was a scary, magical figure who served the Empire for reasons unknown. It wouldn't be until the character became massively popular that Darth Vader's importance in the "Star Wars" sequels would be expanded.

During the filming of "Star Wars" in 1976, Darth Vader was played and voiced by British actor David Prowse. His voice was later dubbed over by James Earl Jones in post-production. Both actors are appropriately menacing, but audiences seem to prefer Jones' basso profundo pipes to Prowse's Bristol accent. This was somewhat galling to Prowse, as he didn't know his voice was going to be dubbed over. This, after he turned down another notable "Star Wars" role in order to play Darth Vader.

In a 2019 conversation with The Telegraph, Prowse revealed that he had been offered the role of Chewbacca, but wanted to play the villain instead. Villains are more fun. Little did he know that he would be wearing a full-face mask in both roles.