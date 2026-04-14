Star Wars Execs Refuse To Let Writers Bring One Beloved Character Back

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, a lot changed. Primarily, it came with the promise of new "Star Wars" movies and TV shows. It also meant that the old "Star Wars" Expanded Universe (which was composed of comic books, novels, video games, and so forth) would be re-dubbed the non-canonical "Star Wars Legends." And while various writers have since tried to bring an EU character back into the franchise's canon, Lucasfilm has repeatedly shot them down.

The character in question is none other than Luke Skywalker's once-villanous wife Mara Jade. Created by Timothy Zahn as part of the classic "Heir to the Empire" novel trilogy published in the early 1990s, she quickly became a fan-favorite, and many fans have been hoping she will be brought into the new canon. For what it's worth, it hasn't been for a lack of trying by several key creatives.

During the Writing the Star Wars Universe panel at MegaCon 2026 (via Popverse), author Claudia Gray ("Star Wars: Bloodline," "Star Wars: Lost Stars") revealed that she's pitched including Mara Jade in her books. "A couple of times I was like, 'Really? Really, no Mara Jade?' And they were like, '[Stern voice] Nope,' Gray explained. She isn't the only one, it turns out. "I asked them too," revealed Zahn, who was likewise present at the panel. Nevertheless, he, too, was told no.

This isn't the first time Zahn has mentioned this, either. At a panel at Dragon Con in 2024, the author was asked which Legends character he'd like to see brought into the new "Star Wars" canon. "The obvious one, Mara Jade," he said at the time (per Popverse). "I keep nudging Lucasfilm, asking them if I could write a book. The answers come back basically some place between 'no' and 'heck no.'"