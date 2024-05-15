Mara Jade, Luke Skywalker's Discarded, Once-Villainous Wife In Star Wars, Explained

I vividly recall when the trailer for "Star Wars Rebels" season 3 debuted at Star Wars Celebration in 2016. When the promo unveiled Grand Admiral Thrawn — the awesome Big Bad of Timothy Zahn's "Heir to the Empire" novel trilogy from the Expanded Universe (aka Star Wars Legends) — as the season's main threat, it was a fist-pump moment for fans of the EU (which, by then, had been discarded from the post-Disney canon). So, naturally, when the "Rebels" panel opened up to fan questions, one brave soul told "Rebels" co-creator/showrunner Dave Filoni the thing that was on everybody's minds: Do Mara Jade next!

Okay, they framed it as more of a query, but that was the gist.

Mara Jade, as it were, was introduced in "Heir to the Empire" as an assassin in the Emperor's Hand, a secret agent group that served Emperor Palpatine in the EU. A version of the Hand now exists is the Disney canon, but the EU iteration is quite different. If one wants to get technical, one could argue Mara herself is still canonical. In the "Return of the Jedi" radio drama (which, true facts, cast John Lithgow as Yoda), C-3PO crosses paths with "Arica," a dancer at Jabba the Hutt's palace. The character was later retconned as being Mara in disguise on a mission to kill Luke Skywalker, whom Palpatine wanted dead (recognizing the danger he posed). It all depends on whether you consider the original trilogy's radio dramatizations canon or not, Mickey Mouse be damned.

After begrudgingly helping the New Republic defeat Thrawn, Mara became a reputed smuggler, married Luke and had a son with him named Ben, and even joined the Jedi Order before being killed by Luke's nephew Jacen after he turned to the dark side. She's kind of a big deal in the EU, that's what I'm getting at.