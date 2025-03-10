The George Lucas Cameo You Missed In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

George Lucas changed cinema forever with "Star Wars." He didn't just alter the medium in terms of franchising, but he also pushed the limits of independent cinema and revolutionized everything from visual effects to digital editing, sound design, and filming. But you already know that, right?

What you may not know, however, is that Lucas frequently made appearances in non-"Star Wars" movies and TV shows throughout his career. For example, the now-retired filmmaker once cameoed in his buddy Steven Spielberg's Peter Pan film "Hook," specifically in a scene where he makes out with Carrie Fisher. (!) Lucas also played a small role in "Beverly Hills Cop III" (sharing the screen with Christina Venuti) and even showed up in an episode of "The O.C." once.

Of course, "Star Wars" fans are aware that Lucas similarly popped up in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." In that case, he played the blue-skinned Baron Papanoida, the chairman of the moon Pantora, during the opera scene before we learn about the epic tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise.

It turns out, however, that Lucas made another cameo in the prequel trilogy — a teeny tiny role some years before his on-screen turn as Papanoida. Indeed, Lucas was immortalized in a blink-and-you-miss-it Easter egg in "Episode I — The Phantom Menace" that was long the source of speculation, but has now been confirmed at long last.

Speaking to former Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) matte painter Caroleen "Jett" Green for his newsletter, reporter Clayton Sandell discovered that Lucas is, in fact, in "The Phantom Menace" ... just not exactly in person. It also wasn't his idea to be in the movie at all. Instead, Jett snuck an image of the "Star Wars" creator into the background of a shot of the Theed Royal Palace on Naboo.