Every Actor Who's Played Darth Vader In Star Wars Movies & TV

Darth Vader is synonymous with "Star Wars." George Lucas dubbing his space-set saga "The Tragedy of Darth Vader" is obvious retroactive thinking, but looking at how much of the story centers around the villain, is he wrong? It's not often that a character can become a mascot and remain scary, either. Yet somehow, the Dark Lord of the Sith pulls it off.

What about the actor behind Vader's distinctive black, armored visage? There's been many over the years, even if you may not be able to place their faces. Vader's face being seen so little adds to his mystique and further cements him as a character beyond any one performer.

Indeed, Vader is usually played by more than one actor in the very same movie; the role has traditionally been divided between the man wearing the costume and the one providing Vader's voice. Across major "Star Wars" film and TV productions, here is every actor who has played Darth Vader, physically or vocally.