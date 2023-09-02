Star Wars' Unmasking Of Sebastian Shaw As Darth Vader Disappointed David Prowse

There were a lot of things about "Star Wars: Episode VI — The Return of the Jedi" that gave fans closure for the trilogy. The second Death Star was blown up. The Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) was defeated. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) finally admitted their feelings and kissed. We also found out that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Leia were siblings and saw Darth Vader redeemed and unmasked before his death. That last one might have been wonderful for fans, but for David Prowse, who did all the physical work for the role (with the voice of James Earl Jones replacing his own), it was a disappointment.

That is according to an interview with Prowse with Rock Cellar Magazine in 2012. The actor, who passed away at the age of 85 in 2020, had been a bodybuilder, helped train Christopher Reeve for his 1978 "Superman" role, and appeared in projects like "A Clockwork Orange," the 1967 "Casino Royale," and the 1981 BBC adaptation of "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." He said his being physically replaced wasn't because of anything he did, but the role of Darth Vader was a big one. Not being seen as himself was a blow.