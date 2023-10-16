Why James Earl Jones Didn't Consider Voicing Darth Vader An Acting Role

The central villain of George Lucas' 1977 sci-fi flick "Star Wars" is a stern, steel-eyed military general named Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing). He is in command of a moon-sized structure called the Death Star which can destroy entire planets with a single, powerful laser blast. Like all the employees who work for the evil Empire, Tarkin is miserably unhappy. One might note that no Empire employees in any of the "Star Wars" films smile, laugh, or appear to enjoy their jobs. Joy is not in Tarkin's vocabulary.

Tarkin is a fine character and Cushing is an excellent actor, but, as a character, he was massively upstaged by his mysterious lieutenant, an evil mask-wearing, semi-robotic warlock named Darth Vader. The character, of course, warrants no description as you can buy toasters with his face on them to this very day. Because Darth Vader left such an impact on audiences, the many "Star Wars" sequels and prequels were reworked to highlight him. Darth Vader was played on set by David Prowse, a 6' 6" bodybuilder from Bristol, England. In post-production, however, George Lucas hired American actor James Earl Jones, armed with a velvety basso profundo voice, to provide Darth Vader's lines. Prowse has claimed he didn't know that his voice would be dubbed. Jones, meanwhile, was happy to provide his voice for Darth Vader but saw his contribution as more technical than creative. Indeed, Jones didn't even consider his voice acting to be acting.

In his 1993 autobiography, "James Earl Jones: Voices and Silences," Jones tells a story that he has likely told many times over about how he got the role and his approach to his performance. He elucidated on the story in the 2018 magazine compilation "Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy."