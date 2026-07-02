10 Deadliest Star Wars Characters Of All Time, Ranked

Christopher Lee's Count Dooku is one of the few "Star Wars" villains to operate effectively on both a physical and political register. He's both a peerless duelist (as seen in his multiple two-on-one duels with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi) and one of the most powerful Sith Lords in the entire franchise. He also comes by this lethality the hard way after being trained by the epitomes of the light and dark sides of the Force, i.e. Yoda (Frank Oz) and Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), respectively. Indeed, Dooku's just as skilled in amassing political power, establishing himself as the face of the Separatist movement during the Clone Wars.

The latter power proves most deadly in Dooku's hands. He ultimately sends countless droids to their deaths during his ruthless campaign against the Republic, even killing roughly 1.5 million of them at once while attempting to destroy one of his own intergalactic cruisers. (Anything to destroy his two least favorite Jedi, along with his former apprentice, Asajj Ventress.) Chronologically, Dooku's first kill comes in the animated "Tales of the Jedi," in which the then Jedi murders several guardsmen loyal to the corrupt Senator Dagonet (Mark Rolston).

As a Sith Lord, Dooku kills many Jedi, soldiers, and civilians with his own saber, on top of those killed under his command. Of course, though he began on the light side of the Force and fell from grace in a more tragic manner than fans once expected, he never turned from Sidious' influence. Instead, he is killed by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) during the Battle of Coruscant (as seen in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith") shortly after falsely revealing himself as the "Sith Master" the Jedi have been hunting for years.