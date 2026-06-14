15 Best Disney Star Wars Characters, Ranked

George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" was released in 1977, and it didn't take long for it to launch one of the biggest media franchises in history. Currently, The Walt Disney Company owns Lucasfilm, but they collaborated long before the acquisition. Their first partnership was Star Tours, a Disneyland ride that opened in 1987.

In 2012, Disney officially took ownership of "Star Wars," which began a new era for the property. Multiple films, TV shows, comics, and games have been produced since the buyout, including the sequel trilogy (which release theatrically from 2015-2019) and three other movies. Meanwhile, Disney+ has debuted several live-action and animated shows, including "The Mandalorian." On top of that, Disney opened the immersive "Star Wars"-themed area Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in 2019.

It's safe to say the Disney era has been a divisive one. "Star Wars" infighting has been common for years, between people's strong feelings about Ewoks and the world's ever-changing opinions about the prequels. However, it's gotten especially bad since Disney took over. While there are criticisms to be made about Disney's approach to "Star Wars," the Internet has given a voice to extremely toxic fans. These people can make enjoying projects more difficult, but if you ignore the noise, there's a lot to appreciate about Disney's "Star Wars."

Many "Star Wars" projects that have come out since 2014 have been excellent. They've also included some of the best "Star Wars" characters. Indeed, there's been an influx of interesting people and cool creatures. From "Star Wars Rebels" fan favorites to the cutest puppets in the galaxy, here are the best Disney "Star Wars" characters, ranked.