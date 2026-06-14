15 Best Disney Star Wars Characters, Ranked
George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" was released in 1977, and it didn't take long for it to launch one of the biggest media franchises in history. Currently, The Walt Disney Company owns Lucasfilm, but they collaborated long before the acquisition. Their first partnership was Star Tours, a Disneyland ride that opened in 1987.
In 2012, Disney officially took ownership of "Star Wars," which began a new era for the property. Multiple films, TV shows, comics, and games have been produced since the buyout, including the sequel trilogy (which release theatrically from 2015-2019) and three other movies. Meanwhile, Disney+ has debuted several live-action and animated shows, including "The Mandalorian." On top of that, Disney opened the immersive "Star Wars"-themed area Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in 2019.
It's safe to say the Disney era has been a divisive one. "Star Wars" infighting has been common for years, between people's strong feelings about Ewoks and the world's ever-changing opinions about the prequels. However, it's gotten especially bad since Disney took over. While there are criticisms to be made about Disney's approach to "Star Wars," the Internet has given a voice to extremely toxic fans. These people can make enjoying projects more difficult, but if you ignore the noise, there's a lot to appreciate about Disney's "Star Wars."
Many "Star Wars" projects that have come out since 2014 have been excellent. They've also included some of the best "Star Wars" characters. Indeed, there's been an influx of interesting people and cool creatures. From "Star Wars Rebels" fan favorites to the cutest puppets in the galaxy, here are the best Disney "Star Wars" characters, ranked.
15. Babu Frik
When "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" was released in 2019, it became the worst-reviewed live-action film in the franchise. Many folks felt that J.J. Abrams rushed the movie and were disappointed with its writing. Thankfully, though, there were still things to enjoy about it, including Babu Frik.
Voiced by Shirley Henderson, Babu is an Anzellan droidsmith who helps the film's heroes retrieve some vital information. He's a silly little guy who speaks in an odd, fractured voice that allows viewers to understand only some of what he's saying. And while this could've been annoying, the result is quite delightful.
Babu became such a hit with fans that his Anzellan brethren are still thriving in "Star Wars." Other members of his species have been seen in "The Mandalorian," "The Mandalorian and Grogu," multiple books and comics, and more. Ultimately, the existence of Babu asks a vital question: Is there such a thing as too cute for "Star Wars?"
14. Baylan Skoll
Baylan Skoll was introduced in "Ahsoka" in 2023. Played by Ray Stevenson, Baylan had a unique path to villainy. He's ethically ambiguous, but he has compelling ideas about the Force. Like many Force-sensitive characters created by Disney, Baylan managed to evade Order 66. But while some of his fellow survivors took heroic paths, he became a mercenary.
Baylan is inquisitive and cunning, refusing to align with either the Jedi or Sith. His true motivation is to seek an ancient power that will end the cycle of destruction he believes both factions have caused. More so, Baylan wants to create a new order with himself at the top. In "Ahsoka" Season 1, he has an apprentice named Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Their unorthodox teacher-student relationship is unlike any "Star Wars" fans have seen before. Baylan respects Shin, and the pair share an undeniable bond, yet they ultimately part ways so Shin can forge her own path.
Sadly, Stevenson passed away unexpectedly in 2023, but Baylan is still expected to be an important part of "Ahsoka" Season 2. The role has been recast with "Game of Thrones" alum Rory McCann.
13. Cal Kestis
Cal Kestis is the only character on this list whose first appearance was in a video game. Voiced and performed in motion capture by Cameron Monaghan, Cal is the playable protagonist of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor." Introduced in 2019, he was a Padawan when the Jedi were extinguished. He lived in seclusion before his Force powers were revealed, leaving him a target of the Inquisitors.
Fans enjoy Cal for his relatability. He's not overly powerful like many of the Jedi in "Star Wars," and he embraces his vulnerability and remains resilient despite his harrowing past. He also has an endearing connection to his droid, BD-1.
Currently, there are no plans for Cal to appear in a live-action project, but fans remain optimistic. In 2026, the book "Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker" revealed that Luke Skywalker was aware that Cal survived Order 66, which could hint at a future collaboration between them.
12. Ezra Bridger
While the entire Ghost crew in "Star Wars Rebels" is special, Ezra makes this list due to his excellent character growth over the course of the series, which ran from 2014-2018. Voiced by Taylor Gray, Ezra transforms from a smug street kid to a hero of the Rebellion. Orphaned at seven, he's able to learn and thrive thanks to his found family.
Ezra trains in the Jedi arts with his mentor, Kanan Jarrus. By the final episode of "Rebels," Ezra has grown adept in the ways of the Force, but he winds up vanishing while thwarting the show's big bad, Grand Admiral Thrawn. After the character makes his live-action debut in "Ahsoka" Season 1 (where he's played by Eman Esfandi), it's revealed that Ezra and Thrawn wound up in another galaxy.
Ezra is expected to return for "Ahsoka" Season 2, which doesn't currently have a release date but is slated to drop in 2027.
11. Finn
FN-2187, who's later known as Finn, is introduced in 2015's "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" as a stormtrooper who escapes the First Order. Played by John Boyega, Finn's presence humanizes stormtroopers in a surprising way. It's revealed that many were taken as children and forced into a life of killing. We learn in "The Rise of Skywalker" that Finn isn't the only stormtrooper to lay down his weapon, either, although his journey stands out thanks to his continued character development.
Like many heroes, Finn didn't initially make his choice with the greater good in mind. He wanted to protect himself and his new friends, but the more he learned about the galaxy, the more committed he became to the cause. Finn is also effortlessly funny and charming, which makes him a joy to watch.
It's hinted throughout the sequel trilogy that Finn is Force sensitive, but it's something the movies didn't fully explore. Fans are holding out hope that Boyega will return to the franchise and get the ending he deserves.
10. Doctor Aphra
Chelli Lona Aphra, aka. simply Doctor Aphra, made her Marvel Comics debut in "Star Wars: Darth Vader #3" in 2015. The archaeologist initially works for Darth Vader, doing tasks such as securing Jedi relics and constructing a secret droid army. Vader enlists her help without the Emperor's knowledge, but he eventually turns on her when she learns too much.
Doctor Aphra is one of the most intriguing Disney "Star Wars" characters. She's morally ambiguous, which allows for a lot of fun wiggle room in her expeditions. She's also brilliant, self-reliant, and very important to queer fans. She's also canonically queer, making her one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ characters in the franchise.
Doctor Aphra was so beloved in the "Darth Vader" comics that she was given her own self-titled run in 2016. Quite frankly, she is arguably the best "Star Wars" character who has yet to be put on screen.
9. K-2SO
There have been many memorable droids created by Disney, but none are as entertaining as K-2SO. The KX-series security droid was introduced in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" in 2016 as the sidekick of Cassian Andor. Voiced and performed in motion capture by Alan Tudyk, K2 was created to kill for the Empire before being modified by the Rebellion.
Sadly, K2 was destroyed on Scarif while helping the Rogue One crew locate the Death Star plans. However, he was seen again in Season 2 of the film's prequel series, "Andor." The later episodes explored his origins, which were changed from the "Star Wars" comics. After he was deactivated and reprogrammed, K2 became a loyal companion.
K2's distinctive origins aren't what make him noteworthy, though. Not only is he one of the fiercest droids in the franchise, but he's also hilariously sassy and frank. His antics provide much-welcome comic relief in the more dramatic moments of "Rogue One" and "Andor."
8. Qimir
"The Acolyte" was the first live-action "Star Wars" project set during the High Republic era. Released in 2024, the show gave fans some of the best live-action lightsaber battles to date while introducing awesome characters, including Qimir.
Played by Manny Jacinto, Qimir initially appears to be an inept shopkeeper. However, he's eventually revealed to be The Stranger, a vicious killer tapped into the Dark Side of the Force. But despite being the show's primary antagonist, there's more to Qimir than meets the eye. He's a complex man with a mysterious past who proves that not everything is black and white. Qimir had murdered in cold blood, but viewers couldn't help but find him alluring.
Sadly, "The Acolyte" was canceled after leaving fans with compelling teases about Qimir. Among other things, the show revealed he had a connection to the long-mythologized Darth Plagueis. That said, "The Acolyte" enjoyed some streaming success in 2026, leaving fans hopeful that Qimir's story may yet continue.
7. Hera Syndulla
Hera Syndulla is another fan favorite from "Star Wars Rebels." Voiced by Vanessa Marshall, the Twi'lek character is an important figure in the Rebel Alliance and the captain of the starship Ghost. And while she's a skilled pilot and devoted revolutionary, Hera's also caring and compassionate. Her affection for her crew is pivotal in their journey to becoming a found family.
Hera's romance with Kanan Jarrus is another standout part of her story. Kanan ultimately dies to save her, which is a tragic yet beautiful conclusion to their time together. Hera's ability to remain strong without cutting off those she cares about makes her someone to look up to.
Hera made a surprise return in the animated series "The Bad Batch" before her live-action debut in "Ashoka." There, she's portrayed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead and is a high-ranking General in the New Republic who lives alongside her son, Jacen Syndulla.
6. Din Djarin
Viewers were introduced to Din Djarin, aka. Mando, when "The Mandalorian" premiered in 2019. Played by Pedro Pascal, the character starts as a diligent and unfeeling bounty hunter who abides by a strict code. His life changes when he meets Grogu, a baby who's the same species as legendary Jedi Yoda.
To protect Grogu, Mando begins breaking rules and altering his outlook on life. He embraces his humanity more and more throughout "The Mandalorian." By the time "The Mandalorian and Grogu" picks up, the character had adopted Grogu and started working as a contractor for the New Republic, only accepting bounties for Imperialist holdovers.
Mando's connection to Grogu and his willingness to grow and change are why he's so beloved. It's no easy feat to make a character who hides his face likable, but Disney managed to succeed with Din Djarin. While "The Mandalorian and Grogu" has been met with mixed reviews, people continue to stan the titular characters.
5. Kylo Ren/Ben Solo
Ben Solo, aka. Kylo Ren, is one of the most complicated "Star Wars" characters. Played by Adam Driver, Ben had a strong arc throughout the sequel trilogy. As the Force-sensitive son of Leia Organa and Han Solo, he's often conflicted. He turned to the Dark Side and became Kylo Ren before spending "The Force Awakens" doing the bidding of Supreme Leader Snoke.
After killing his father, Ben begins to show the cracks in his mask (literally). He forms a connection with the burgeoning Jedi Rey, which led to fans dubbing them Reylo and rooting for a romance. The conflict within Ben is similar to that of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, but he chooses the light in "The Rise of Skywalker" and helps Rey save the Resistance before dying.
Ben's arc from entitled villain to tragic hero is one of the best things about the sequels, but many fans were disappointed by his death. It was revealed in 2025 that director Steven Soderbergh and Driver had pitched the idea of a Ben Solo sequel to Disney, but the higher-ups at the studio couldn't see how the character would still be alive.
4. Grogu
Grogu is easily the most famous face of Disney's "Star Wars" era. The adorable character debuted in the first episode of "The Mandalorian," and while Lucasfilm tried to make The Child his official title, the fandom started referring to him as Baby Yoda. Throughout the history of "Star Wars," George Lucas has kept Yoda's species unknown, and that tradition has continued with Grogu. Still, although Grogu's alien classification remains a mystery, it's been confirmed that he's still an infant at 50-years-old.
After Grogu is rescued by Din Djarin, the two form a special bond. Grogu eventually decides to forgo Jedi training to live as Mando's apprentice and adopted son. After three seasons of "The Mandalorian" and the release of "The Mandalorian and Grogu," it's easy to refer to Grogu as the cutest character in all of "Star Wars."
Part of Grogu's charm is the fact that he's a practical puppet. Knowing Pedro Pascal is on set with the little guy helps make their relationship feel real. Whether he's eating snacks, following his dad on an adventure, or pressing buttons on the Razor Crest, Grogu is guaranteed to melt your heart.
3. Kanan Jarrus
Kanan Jarrus stands out as the best "Star Wars Rebels" character. Fans immediately fell in love with the self-taught Jedi, who's voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr. Kanan was 14 when the Jedi were killed off, and he went into hiding before teaming up with Hera Syndulla, his shipmate and love interest.
Throughout "Rebels," Kanan co-leads the Ghost crew on their adventures to help stop the Empire. Due to his Jedi training being cut short, he frequently uses his skills in creative and unconventional ways. The show's creator, Dave Filoni, often referred to him as a "Cowboy Jedi." Kanan became a dedicated mentor to Ezra Bridger, committed partner to Hera, confidant to Sabine Wren, and best friend to Zeb Orrelios. After being blinded by Darth Maul in a duel, his connection to the Force deepened. Sadly, he later sacrifices himself to save the ones he loves, but his legacy lives on in the form of a son, Jacen Syndulla.
Kanan is an exemplary Jedi Knight. He's brave and wise but pushes back against the idea that Jedi should guard their emotions and avoid attachments. While Prinze Jr. has a voice cameo in "The Rise of Skywalker," he does not want Kanan to appear in live-action.
2. Rey
Rey is the central character in the "Star Wars" sequels and a fantastic addition to the franchise. Played by Daisy Ridley, there's so much to appreciate about the blossoming Jedi. Fans first met Rey in "The Force Awakens" as a scavenger waiting for her family to return to Jakku. Once she finds herself on an adventure through space, though, it becomes clear that she's meant for greater things. Across the trilogy, she begins her Jedi training and eventually saves the galaxy from the First Order.
There have been many multifaceted female characters in "Star Wars," but Rey's story is unique. In Rian Johnson's "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," she's revealed to have no familial connections to previous "Star Wars" characters. Much to fans' dismay, however, J.J. Abrams backtracked on that idea and made her Palpatine's granddaughter in "The Rise of Skywalker." Of course, her ever-changing origins aren't what make her special. She's compassionate, clever, and unflappable.
In 2023, it was announced that Ridley would be returning for a standalone Rey film. And while there hasn't been any major news about the project since then, it's reportedly still in development. There are several plot threads that fans are hoping the Rey movie will resolve, but folks are mainly excited to see Rey again. She embodies the exact hopefulness that "Star Wars" has always stood for.
1. Cassian Andor
Cassian Andor has one of the most interesting journeys in "Star Wars." Played by Diego Luna, the character first appeared in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." The film told the tragic tale of the group of Rebels who managed to steal the first Death Star's plans, which helped kick off the events of the original trilogy. Cassian and the rest of his crew died retrieving the plans, but his story would continue in the form of a prequel series.
"Andor" premiered on Disney+ in 2022 and ran for two seasons, which led up to the events of "Rogue One." The Emmy-winning show is considered by many to be the best (and boldest) "Star Wars" project to date, and its reviews speak to that. More so, much of what makes "Andor" great is Cassian's own growth. Fans had already fallen in love with him in "Rogue One," but the series adds real depth to his tale, fleshing him out in ways that most "Star Wars" characters never are. Specifically, the TV series focuses on his origins, his relationship with his adopted mother, his ever-growing ties to the Rebellion, his love life, and so much more.
Cassian isn't a Jedi, and he doesn't have any special abilities or wealth. He's just a man who sets out to fight evil no matter the cost. A complicated hero, Cassian makes questionable choices in the name of the Rebellion, culminating in him sacrificing his life for a greater cause. His humanity and resolve are why he is easily Disney's greatest "Star Wars" character.