Luke Skywalker Knew At Least One Beloved Jedi Survived Order 66 In Star Wars
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Luke Skywalker was responsible for carrying the legacy of the Jedi forward, as they were all but extinct when we first met him in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope." For a great many fans out there, this is also part of what makes Luke the greatest "Star Wars" character ever. But he was never truly the final member of what used to be the Jedi Order. He even knew about at least one fan-favorite Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66.
As a refresher, Order 66 is depicted in 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the final entry in George Lucas' prequel trilogy. It's when Palpatine orders the Republic's clone army to kill all of the Jedi across the galaxy in a harrowing betrayal. Several Jedi are now known to have survived the great Jedi purge, and while Lucasfilm has yet to provide any firm numbers, it's estimated that their ranks were decreased from around 10,000 to roughly 100.
Luke was born right after Order 66, with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda separating him from his sister Leia so that the Empire would be less likely to find them. In the published in-universe book titled "Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker," as spotted by X/Twitter user @WhalderWhide, it's revealed that Luke eventually became aware of Cal Kestis, aka the main protagonist of the "Star Wars Jedi" video games. Here's the relevant text written by Luke from the book:
"Order 66 might have seemed like a quick and efficient method of eliminating the Jedi, but not every member of the Order succumbed to this act of betrayal. A small handful of Jedi managed to escape execution, such as Master Jaro Tapal's Padawan Cal Kestis, but their numbers continued to fall during the years that followed."
Will Luke Skywalker and Cal Kestis ever cross paths?
Cal Kestis made his debut in "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," which was released in 2019. The video game centers on Cal, who narrowly escaped Order 66 and has been in hiding. Unfortunately, after using his Force powers, his cover is blown, and he winds up on the run from Inquisitors, ultimately putting him back on the Jedi path.
Cal returned in 2023's "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," which takes place on the "Star Wars" timeline around 9 BBY, i.e. roughly nine years before the events of "A New Hope." This means that Cal was doing his thing around the galaxy roughly a decade before Luke blew up the Death Star. But Luke's awareness of Cal does raise some major questions for fans. Chiefly, how did Luke find out about Cal?
A third "Jedi" game is in development, and it's one of many "Star Wars" video games coming in 2026 and beyond. That's to say, Cal's story is far from complete, and we don't yet know his fate. Did he live long enough to help the Rebellion topple the Empire? Or did he perish in his attempts to help bring the Jedi back? Is it possible he encountered Luke somewhere during his journey? It's certainly not impossible.
At one point, it seemed like the Disney+ "Star Wars" shows were setting up a "Fallen Order" crossover, but that never came to fruition. Cal hasn't appeared in live-action, and Luke hasn't appeared in the "Jedi" games. Lucasfilm, should it so choose, could very well have these two meet at some point, in either medium, to explain this book passage.
You can grab a copy of "Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker" from Amazon.