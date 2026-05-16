Luke Skywalker Knew At Least One Beloved Jedi Survived Order 66 In Star Wars

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Luke Skywalker was responsible for carrying the legacy of the Jedi forward, as they were all but extinct when we first met him in 1977's "Star Wars: A New Hope." For a great many fans out there, this is also part of what makes Luke the greatest "Star Wars" character ever. But he was never truly the final member of what used to be the Jedi Order. He even knew about at least one fan-favorite Jedi Padawan who survived Order 66.

As a refresher, Order 66 is depicted in 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the final entry in George Lucas' prequel trilogy. It's when Palpatine orders the Republic's clone army to kill all of the Jedi across the galaxy in a harrowing betrayal. Several Jedi are now known to have survived the great Jedi purge, and while Lucasfilm has yet to provide any firm numbers, it's estimated that their ranks were decreased from around 10,000 to roughly 100.

Luke was born right after Order 66, with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda separating him from his sister Leia so that the Empire would be less likely to find them. In the published in-universe book titled "Star Wars: The Secrets of the Jedi: The Chronicles of Luke Skywalker," as spotted by X/Twitter user @WhalderWhide, it's revealed that Luke eventually became aware of Cal Kestis, aka the main protagonist of the "Star Wars Jedi" video games. Here's the relevant text written by Luke from the book: