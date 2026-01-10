Every Upcoming Star Wars Video Game Coming In 2026 And Beyond
Dating back to the earliest days of the franchise, "Star Wars" has been much more than just a series of beloved sci-fi movies. The video games, dating back to "The Empire Strikes Back" on the Atari 2600, have been staples when it comes to expanding the lore and offering fans more ways to interact with a galaxy far, far away. Disney and Lucasfilm have not forgotten that.
Ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, video games have been a big part of the equation. The open world "Star Wars Outlaws" arrived in 2024. The "Battlefront" series was revived several years back. It's been a mixed bag, but that's always going to be the case when so many products made by various companies are being put into the marketplace. In the coming years, though, there's going to be plenty for fans to enjoy on this front, with more than a half-dozen "Star Wars" video games arriving in 2026 and beyond. And those are just the ones we know about.
We're going to offer a brief rundown of all the titles Lucasfilm Games has announced, while offering a primer on what to expect from them. This doesn't include games like "Battlefront III" that could happen but haven't been formally announced. Rather, we're going with games that have officially been revealed by Lucasfilm but have yet to actually be released. Let's get into it.
Star Wars Zero Company
Many "Star Wars" games have been discussed in recent years, but for the many that have been delayed or canceled, "Star Wars Zero Company" is actually happening — and soon. First announced in April 2025 at Star Wars Celebration Japan, it hails from developer BitReactor, along with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games. One would be forgiven for missing this one in the shuffle, as "Star Wars: Starfighter" was also officially announced around that time, among other things.
The game is due to arrive sometime in 2026, and it's described as a single-player turn-based tactics game. (Think "XCOM" or Marvel's "Midnight Suns.") As for the story at hand, players will step into the shoes of Hawks, a former Republic officer, while commanding an elite squad of operatives. The story is set in the twilight of the Clone Wars. The so-called Zero Company must set aside their differences to overcome nearly impossible odds and take on an emerging threat that will consume the galaxy if left unchecked.
While the Clone Wars era does offer opportunities to crossover with familiar characters, it does appear that this game is more focused on telling a story with new characters in new settings, even if it is a familiar era.
"Star Wars Zero Company" arrives in 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
A great many "Star Wars" video games tend to focus on stories within a galaxy far, far away, both familiar and new. A great many others, such as the much-beloved "Star Wars Battlefront" series, are more combat-based. Then there's "Episode I: Racer," a Nintendo 64 gem that was all about podracing, offering a very unique experience. Looking like a spiritual sequel to that game for current-gen gamers, "Star Wars: Galactic Racer" seeks to scratch a very particular itch.
Hailing from Fuse Games, this is a runs-based, high-stakes reinvention of racing born in the lawless Outer Rim. Taking place in the time between the original and sequel trilogies, the Empire is gone and the galaxy is rebuilding. The Galactic League is created, offering up an underground, unsanctioned circuit where syndicates bankroll the chaos. Fans won't have to wait too long, as this one is also slated to arrive in 2026.
"[Fuse] have been industry leaders in some of the most beloved racing franchises in Need for Speed and Burnout," Lucasfilm Games general manager Douglas Reilly said to StarWars.com after the announcement. "I can't think of any other studio better suited to bring Star Wars racing back to our fans."
"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" arrives in 2026 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic
Lots of folks consider "Knights of the Old Republic" to be the greatest "Star Wars" game ever made. There's a good reason for that. While we've been waiting on a remake of that original early 2000s classic for several years now (more on that in a bit), Lucasfilm Games did fans a solid recently by revealing a brand new game that will take us back to that same era thousands of years ago in the timeline.
Enter "Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic," directed by Casey Hudson, who directed the original "KOTOR." While much remains mysterious, an initial teaser trailer showcased some impressive, evocative imagery. The title also lets us know that this will likely be taking place towards the end of the Old Republic era, which, again, is thousands of years before the events of the movies. Arcanaut Studios has partnered with Lucasfilm on the title.
Plot details largely remain under wraps, but it's described as a narrative single-player action role-playing game. An official description states, "Blending innovative storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding combat, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will immerse you in an unforgettable experience where every decision deepens your journey toward the light ... or the darkness."
While no release date has been announced, Hudson took to Twitter to say, "Don't worry about the 'not till 2030' rumors. Game will be out before then. I'm not getting any younger!"
Star Wars Jedi 3
In the Disney era of Lucasfilm, which dates back to 2012, few things in a galaxy far, far away have been so roundly beloved as the "Star Wars Jedi" games. Centered on a former Jedi padawan named Cal Kestis who survived Order 66, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" both told all-time great stories within this universe. Details remain scarce, but Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games are indeed working on a third installment in the series.
"We're in the process of doing it right now," actor Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal, said at Ocala Comic Con in 2023. "That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far ... Hopefully, when all things are said and done, we'll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again."
Story details haven't been revealed, but there's still plenty of time between the events of "Survivor" and the original "Star Wars" trilogy on the timeline. Director Stig Asmussen, who has since left Respawn, said to IGN in 2023 that this series was always envisioned as a trilogy. "I always wanted to see this as a trilogy," he said at the time. "How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game?"
"Star Wars Jedi 3" doesn't currently have a release date, but stay tuned.
Star Wars Eclipse
Way back in late 2021, a full four years ago as of this writing, Lucasfilm Games and Quantum Dream dropped a total surprise on everyone during The Game Awards when they unveiled the jaw-dropping trailer for "Star Wars Eclipse." Loaded with intriguing, incredibly cinematic imagery, this game is set during the High Republic era, several hundred years before the events of the prequels. Outside of the novels and "The Acolyte," that's a very unexplored area on the timeline, making this game seem like an appealing prospect.
Unfortunately, in the years since its announcement, this one has been plagued with delays. What we know for sure is that it's described as an "intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands." It's very much about telling a story more than it is about combat or anything like that. The game "lets you play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim."
There's still no word on a release date, but Quantum has provided very minor updates here and there. Rumors have suggested a possible 2027 release date at the earliest, but it could be as late as 2030 if certain rumors are to be believed. Either way, don't hold your breath.
The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake
Circling back to "Knights of the Old Republic," for a certain group of "Star Wars" fans, there was a collective flip out when it was revealed that an official remake of the classic game was in the works for the PlayStation 5 back in 2021 with a very brief teaser trailer. With Aspyr Media working on the new version of the game, the excitement was palpable. Sadly, updates have been few and far between ever since.
The teaser that was revealed at the time was truly just a teaser, with a cloaked, lightsaber-wielding figure emerging from the shadows. That's about it. The teaser basically existed to let people know the remake was happening. In the more than four years since, we've had no more trailers, no official promo material, nothing. What we know for sure is that Lucasfilm wants to explore this era of "Star Wars," with several filmmakers pitching stories in the Old Republic. Nothing of substance has emerged during Disney's reign.
Part of the problem might be that Disney is extremely controlling of the canon in the "Star Wars" galaxy. If they release a straight-up remake with modern graphics, would it be considered canon? Would that change anything Lucasfilm wants to do elsewhere? This is all speculative, but it's quite possible that "Fate of the Old Republic" ends up taking this remake's place, ultimately. Time will tell, but for now, this one feels like it's stuck in limbo.
The "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" remake doesn't currently have a release date.
Amy Hennig and Skydance's mystery Star Wars game
Back in 2022, Skydance formed Skydance New Media and tapped Amy Hennig ("Jak and Daxter," "Uncharted") to head up the division. As part of that, Skydance formed a partnership with Lucasfilm Games, with Hennig set to develop a new "Star Wars" video game. Very little was revealed at the time, and more than three years later, details still remain entirely scarce.
At the time, it was said that the game would be "a narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story in the 'Star Wars' galaxy." That's still about all that has officially been revealed. In 2023, Dominic Robilliard, director of the infamously canceled game "Star Wars 1313," was tapped to work alongside Hennig on the game (via Star Wars News Net).
"I am incredibly excited to share that I will be joining Amy Hennig, Julian Break, and the incredible team at Skydance New Media as their game director," he said on LinkedIn at the time. "To collaborate with such an amazing group of developers, and to play in the iconic worlds of Marvel and Star Wars (again) is a dream come true. I cannot wait to get started."
The as-of-yet untitled "Star Wars" game from Skydance remains without a release date, but stay tuned.