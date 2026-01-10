Every Upcoming Star Wars Video Game Coming In 2026 And Beyond

Dating back to the earliest days of the franchise, "Star Wars" has been much more than just a series of beloved sci-fi movies. The video games, dating back to "The Empire Strikes Back" on the Atari 2600, have been staples when it comes to expanding the lore and offering fans more ways to interact with a galaxy far, far away. Disney and Lucasfilm have not forgotten that.

Ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, video games have been a big part of the equation. The open world "Star Wars Outlaws" arrived in 2024. The "Battlefront" series was revived several years back. It's been a mixed bag, but that's always going to be the case when so many products made by various companies are being put into the marketplace. In the coming years, though, there's going to be plenty for fans to enjoy on this front, with more than a half-dozen "Star Wars" video games arriving in 2026 and beyond. And those are just the ones we know about.

We're going to offer a brief rundown of all the titles Lucasfilm Games has announced, while offering a primer on what to expect from them. This doesn't include games like "Battlefront III" that could happen but haven't been formally announced. Rather, we're going with games that have officially been revealed by Lucasfilm but have yet to actually be released. Let's get into it.