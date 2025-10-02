Primitive War Director Wants To Adapt One Of The Best Star Wars Stories [Exclusive]

The future of the "Star Wars" franchise is in an interesting place. We know that "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is coming out next year, then Ryan Gosling's "Star Wars: Starfighter" in 2027. After that? A lot is up in the air, but one thing we know is that the Old Republic era remains largely unexamined on-screen. It feels inevitable that this rich area will be explored eventually, and, provided the opportunity, "Primitive War" director Luke Sparke would love to have a crack at it.

I had the chance to speak with Sparke ahead of the VOD and Digital release of "Primitive War" in the U.S. For those who haven't seen or heard of the film, it's an absolutely ridiculous, large-scale dinosaur movie set during the Vietnam War. Sparke also made "Primitive War" for a shockingly small budget, all without skimping on the action (or the runtime for that matter). It proves the director has serious blockbuster chops, that much is certain.

So, I decided to ask Sparke if there's a specific franchise he's interested in tackling, given the chance. "'Star Wars,'" he told me without hesitation. Expanding upon that though, the filmmaker specifically name-checked "Knights of the Old Republic" as something he'd be particularly interested in taking on. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Anything. I'll take anything at this point in time, but I'll take anything. But I would love to do 'Knights of the Old Republic'. 'Knights of the Old Republic' is based on the legacy comics that came out 20 years ago, which were set a hundred years after ['Return of the] Jedi.' It's a whole different thing. Yeah, that's what I'd like to tackle. That would be my dream."

Sparke also name-checked "G.I. Joe" before adding, "I always said 'Dino-Riders,' but now I kind of feel like I've done my dinosaur stuff."