Primitive War Is The Greatest Non-Jurassic Park Dinosaur Movie Ever Made

In the realm of dinosaur cinema, if there is such a thing, Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" is the unquestioned king. It's not unlike how Spielberg's "Jaws" is the unquestioned king of all shark movies. Everything else is just gunning for second place. When it comes to dinosaur motion pictures, though, it's largely been a distant second, and most people would probably just put their second-favorite "Jurassic" film in that number two spot. At long last, however, a non-"Jurassic" contender has entered the arena. That contender is "Primitive War."

Hailing from director Luke Sparke and based on writer Ethan Pettus' novel series of the same name, we first learned about the "Primitive War" movie in 2022. It promised something totally different: a cross between a dinosaur film and a Vietnam War movie. Here we are in 2025, and Sparke has now delivered his entry in the dinosaur cinema canon, which is currently playing in theaters as part of a limited engagement through Fathom Events. I am here to say that it is quite possibly the greatest dinosaur movie ever made without "Jurassic Park" or "Jurassic World" in the title.

The movie takes place in Vietnam circa 1968. There, a recon unit known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. They quickly discover they are not alone, though, and must face the most terrifying creatures to ever walk the Earth. That's right, dinosaurs in Vietnam, baby! Oh, also, there are evil Russian scientists. That is important.

Mind you, I don't say any of this lightly. I am a "Jurassic" super fan. The original "Jurassic Park" is my favorite film of all time, and I adore the first "Jurassic World." And as I've said many times, "Jurassic Park III" is the worst movie I've seen the most times. But I've also long wondered why Hollywood hasn't taken more stabs at big dinosaur films.