Primitive War Is A New Movie That Will Answer The Question: What If Vietnam, But Dinosaurs?
For fans of dinosaurs and war movies, we have some news for you! It turns out Hollywood is going to try its hand at prehistoric creatures outside of the "Jurassic Park" franchise in what sounds like a pretty wild potential franchise. A series of books titled "Primitive War" is getting the cinematic treatment and the concept adds dinosaurs to the Vietnam War. What could possibly go wrong?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sparke Films have secured the rights to the first book in Ethan Pettus' series titled "Primitive War: Opiate Undertow." For the purposes of the movie, the studio will be ditching the subtitle. Luke Sparke, director of the 2020 sci-fi flick "Occupation," is set to write and direct the adaptation. No word yet on casting specifically, but it is said to be underway and production is looking to begin later this year.
So, what is this going to be, exactly? So glad you asked! It's a war movie with dinosaurs in it, put most simply. Here is a synopsis for the book, which brings the action back to 1968 at the height of the war:
During the height of the Vietnam War, a search and rescue team known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the primordial depths of the valley, they discover ancient horrors that not only threaten to unravel their minds, but to end their lives as well. When the casualties mount, the men of Vulture Squad must abandon their human nature and give in to their savage instincts in order to survive...the Primitive War.
To get an idea of what that might look like, there is actually a ton of concept art on the book's official website. It's pretty nuts.
Everything Jurassic Park can't be
Admittedly, this is an out-there concept and one that will seemingly require a lot of resources to do it right. Yet, this isn't set up at a major studio and it seems the production will be trying to make "dinosaurs in war" happen on a relatively small budget. That makes this all the more fascinating, especially since we already have the big-budget version of dinosaurs ruling the Earth with the "Jurassic Park" franchise. "Jurassic World Dominion" is on the way this summer, but it's pretty clear they aren't going to go this off-the-rails with it. It's pretty clear this is aiming to be something that franchise never can be.
Sparke had this to say in a statement:
"Dinosaurs in the Vietnam war? What's not to love about that concept?! When I first heard about the books, I loved the ideas and concepts Ethan brought into them, and we're shaping our film version into an exciting survival-horror film."
The series also includes "Primitive War II: Animus Infernal" and the upcoming third book titled "Primitive War III: Aeon Ouroboros." So, if this pans out, there could be sequels meaning more dinosaurs and more war. "It's a dream come true. Primitive War is a story that's larger than life, and I think Luke and his team can make it into a cinematic masterpiece," Pettus added.
"Primitive War" does not yet have a release date set.