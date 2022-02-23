Primitive War Is A New Movie That Will Answer The Question: What If Vietnam, But Dinosaurs?

For fans of dinosaurs and war movies, we have some news for you! It turns out Hollywood is going to try its hand at prehistoric creatures outside of the "Jurassic Park" franchise in what sounds like a pretty wild potential franchise. A series of books titled "Primitive War" is getting the cinematic treatment and the concept adds dinosaurs to the Vietnam War. What could possibly go wrong?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sparke Films have secured the rights to the first book in Ethan Pettus' series titled "Primitive War: Opiate Undertow." For the purposes of the movie, the studio will be ditching the subtitle. Luke Sparke, director of the 2020 sci-fi flick "Occupation," is set to write and direct the adaptation. No word yet on casting specifically, but it is said to be underway and production is looking to begin later this year.

So, what is this going to be, exactly? So glad you asked! It's a war movie with dinosaurs in it, put most simply. Here is a synopsis for the book, which brings the action back to 1968 at the height of the war:

During the height of the Vietnam War, a search and rescue team known as Vulture Squad is sent to an isolated jungle valley to uncover the fate of a missing Green Beret platoon. As they hunt through the primordial depths of the valley, they discover ancient horrors that not only threaten to unravel their minds, but to end their lives as well. When the casualties mount, the men of Vulture Squad must abandon their human nature and give in to their savage instincts in order to survive...the Primitive War.

To get an idea of what that might look like, there is actually a ton of concept art on the book's official website. It's pretty nuts.