The Budget For The Dinosaur Movie Primitive War Is Shockingly Low [Exclusive]

The world is slowly discovering director Luke Sparke's outlandish dinosaur movie "Primitive War." Following its limited theatrical run, the Vietnam War film/prehistoric creature feature has been gaining a following, mostly because it's as ridiculous as it sounds. It's also easily one of the best dinosaur movies ever made without "Jurassic" in the title. Amazingly, Sparke and his team managed to accomplish all of this on a remarkably tiny budget.

I had the good fortune of speaking with Sparke ahead of the U.S. digital release of "Primitive War" on October 3, 2025. During our conversation, I asked him about the film's budget, which had yet to be confirmed. The movie itself was a completely independent production made outside of the Hollywood studio system, which he highlighted. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I haven't really talked too much about what we made it for. Obviously, it's a completely independent film. There's no government money from Australia. There's no studio. There's no pre-sales. There's literally nothing. It was literally just us making this movie. 'Godzilla Minus One' was around the $20 million mark, it's less than that. There's people online talking numbers here and there."

For the record, the official budget for "Godzilla Minus One" was pegged closer to $15 million. Sparke added that his budget was definitely on the "lower side." I asked specifically about the unverified $7 million figure that had been floating around online, to which he replied, "Not far off." I then told him I had said to people previously, "If they made this movie for $7 million, I will eat my shoe. He simply responded, "You can probably go start eating."